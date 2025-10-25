Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Hosting Utah Utes Wide Receiver Commit, Eyeing Recruiting Flip

The Oregon Ducks are looking to add to their already-stacked 2026 recruiting class with a potential flip of three-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis from the Utah Utes. Lewis is reportedly visiting Oregon for the Ducks' game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Zach Dimmitt

Even in the middle of their quest for a second straight Big Ten Championship, the Oregon Ducks are still looking to get the best of a former Pac-12 rival on the recruiting trail.

According to reports from Rivals, the Ducks are hosting Utah Utes 2026 three-star wide receiver commit Hudson Lewis for an unofficial visit on Saturday in Eugene as Oregon takes on the Wisconsin Badgers.

A product of Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, Lewis originally flipped to Utah from Washington State in September before taking an official visit with the team on Oct. 11. He has flown under the radar on the recruiting trail but it's clear the Ducks have some notable interest in him with hopes of flipping his commitment.

Hudson Lewis Has Caught Oregon's Eye

Other big programs around the country have yet to show major interest in Lewis during his recruiting process, though that could certainly change. As of now, Oregon is the most notable team to extend an offer.

Along with Utah, he has received offers from teams like Washington State, Nevada, Utah State, Texas State, San Diego State, Idaho, New Mexico, and more.

While other Power 4 programs have overlooked Lewis, the Ducks have shown interest.

Oregon Looking to Add to Stacked 2026 Class

The Ducks have no shortage of talent in the 2026 recruiting class, with elite players at multiple positions.

Headlining the class is five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho while four-star players like wide receiver/athlete Jalen Lott, tight end Kendre Harrison and edge rusher Anthony Jones add to the top of the list.

Other notable commits for Oregon include four-star talents like cornerback Davon Benjamin, running back Tradarian Ball, quarterback Bryson Beaver, wide receiver Messiah Hampton and safety Devin Jackson among others.

If the Ducks were to flip Lewis, he wouldn't match some of the current star power that the Ducks already have in the class, but it's obvious that head coach Dan Lanning and staff view him as a player that they can develop within in the system over the coming seasons.

Oregon's Future at Wide Receiver is Bright

Even if the Ducks are unable to flip Lewis, Oregon has an ample amount of talent at the position for the next few seasons.

True freshman Dakorien Moore has looked every bit the part so far this season, as he leads the team in catches (25) and receiving yards (398) while also tallying four total touchdowns headed into the Wisconsin game on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan also brings a ton of potential to the table. He has caught 11 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown this season.

These two will be joined next season by the aforementioned Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, giving Oregon fans even more to be excited about at the wide receiver position moving forward.

