Detroit Lions' All-Pro Penei Sewell Details Offseason Goals: 'Bigger And Stronger'
Former Oregon Ducks All-American Penei Sewell is coming off an impressive three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and two straight All-Pro seasons and is still more motivated than ever. In a recent press conference during offseason activities, Sewell addressed the media and detailed his thought process in preparation for the 2025 season with the Detroit Lions.
“That's the main thing going into it. I just wanted to get bigger and stronger while maintaining my speed and conditioning,” Penei Sewell said.
Sewell’s work ethic has been well documented, but the thought of a 6-5, 335-pound offensive tackle getting bigger, stronger, and faster after three dominant seasons is remarkable. Sewell, still just 24 years old, is still capable of adding to his toolbox. Barring any injuries, Sewell presumably has four to six years before he reaches his physical prime as an athlete.
As the Detroit Lions have undergone a change to the offensive staff, players like Sewell being at their best will be paramount to continuing the momentum they’ve built from the last three seasons. It’s a responsibility the fifth-year tackle doesn’t take lightly as he’s leaving no stone unturned in his workload getting his body prepared for this grind of a full season.
“I was just working out. I just stayed here in Michigan, working out with the strength staff. At the end of the day, it’s just moving big weight fast,” Penei Sewell said. “So, just always trying to up the weight. Obviously, you’ve got to be smart with it. There’s also some risk going into lifting those types of weight. I just leaned on the strength staff here, they do a great job. It’s just moving the big weights fast.”
Despite the coaching changes, player departures, and some key injuries to contributors, the Lions still project to be one of the few teams that are capable of winning a Super Bowl. Sewell still sees the Lions as front-runners and expects them to be in control of their journey as they continue their quest for the ultimate prize in professional football.
“At the end of the day, we control our own destiny and that’s how we operate around here. All that extra stuff, that’s up to you guys. We just put our head down and go to work," said Sewell. "We just build and build upon what we want. Our goal is working toward our goal. Whatever’s been said out there, that’s up to y’all. But it’s time to go to work.”
Sewell almost sounds like carbon copy of Lions coach Dan Campbell. It’s safe to say the team culture is in the right place for Detroit as they get ready to begin training camp shortly. Sewell's leadership will be a calling card for not only the offensive line, but the entire team.