Kliff Kingsbury's Manifests NFL Draft Pick: Josh Conerly Jr. Joins Washington Commanders
There's something simply magical about the pageantry surrounding the NFL Draft. From athletes breaking down when their names are called, to tense peaks inside the war rooms of each team, to the colorful characters that pop up during the broadcast (like former Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.'s baby vomiting on camera), there's several storylines from the draft that feel almost imaginary.
One of those stories was a note placed on the desk of Washington Commanders' general manager, Adam Peters, before the Commanders drafted former Oregon Duck offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick.
In a video recently shared online by the Commanders' social media team, Peters carries the letter into the Commanders' war room after Conerly was selected. Written by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on ring-holed lined paper, the message read, "I stopped by. Take Oregon tackle. THNX! - Kliff."
The note felt like a real-life reference to the 2014 movie Draft Day with actor Kevin Costner, as Costner's character (fictional Cleveland Brown's manager Sonny Weaver) famously wrote on a green post-it note, "Vontae Mack No Matter What" to emphasize his choice to pick a lesser known talent over a big name athlete.
It' also worth noting Kingsbury was previously with the USC Trojans as an offensive analyst up until 2023, and was likely familiar with Conerly as a former adversary of the Ducks.
"Manifestation works," the Commanders' social media team posted with the video of Peters walking into the war room with the note from Kingsbury.
And the Commanders did manifest Conerly, as trading down for a lower pick never yielded a result for the team to accept. In a lineman heavy first round, Conerly looked more and more likely to land a spot early, so the Commanders holding strong on their pick for No. 29, especially with this revealed letter, feels almost kismet.
Peters shared shortly after Conerly's pick that the team also felt like getting the former Duck was meant to be.
"This was a pick from the entire building," Peters said. "You're talking about starting off with Paul Skansi, who's our West Coast scout, stood on a table for him really early and put him on the map. And really just throughout the process we fell more and more in love with him."
"Coaches were all on board, and not just the o-line coaches because they always want somebody that's an o-lineman, but the coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Brian Johnson, Dan Quinn - I mean everybody was just really pumped to get him. We were holding our breath for a while thinking he might go ahead of us so we were thrilled when he was there. It was an easy pick for us to make," Peters continued.
Conerly started all 14 of Oregon's games during the 2024 season, and played 929 of his total 965 snaps at the left tackle position. Conerly was an instrumental part of why Oregon's line yet again were Joe Moore Award finalists last season. He's expected to compete for a starting spot to guard quarterback Jayden Daniels and keep the ball rushing on the Commanders' 2024 No. 5 ranked total offense.