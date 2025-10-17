Wife Of Washington Coach Jedd Fisch Sparks Buzz With Oregon Post
As the No. 8 Oregon Ducks prepare to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday... Oregon's longtime rival - the Washington Huskies - are grabbing the attention of Ducks fans.
It didn’t take long for fans to spot it: a small nod to Oregon in a post from Washington coach Jedd Fisch’s wife Amber.
The Ducks' final Big Ten regular season game is vs. the Huskies on Nov. 29 and the rivalry is very much alive. Social media is buzzing with Amber's photo.
In what appears to an office or meeting room for Fisch's Huskies is a slogan hanging on the wall, "Beat Oregon Today."
Also on the wall is Adidas - a Washington brand partner - along with NFL helmets from teams Jedd Fisch has previously coached for, including: the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Los Angles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
Oregon fans are having a field day with the post - reiterating that the Huskies can't stop thinking about the Ducks, fueling the hype of the looming rivalry game that will undoubtedly have Big Ten and possibly College Football Playoff implications.
Currently, the Huskies are unranked but 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Washington is fresh off a 38-19 victory over Rutgers and and also beat Maryland. The Huskies lone Big Ten loss is to the reigning National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Ducks are also 5-1 and 2-1 in conference play with Oregon's only loss coming in Autzen Stadium vs. No. 3 Indiana.
Fisch was hired in 2024 and led the Huskies to a 6-7 season, going 4-5 in conference play - notably losing to the Ducks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning got his first win over Washington on Nov. 30, 2024 - a 49-21 victory over Fisch's team. Before the win, Lanning's record vs. the Huskies was 0-3 with each loss coming by only three points.
“I think it meant a lot," said Lanning after victory over Washington in 2024. "I go to bed every night thinking about them and wake up every morning thinking about them. So it’s nice to be able to think about a win, too.”
The victory was huge for Lanning and the Ducks, who went on to win the 2024 Big Ten Championship game.
Oregon - Washington is one of the 25-most played rivalries in NCAA Division I FBS history. While Washington leads the all-time series with a 63–49–5 record... Oregon has the most recent win and longest winning streak at 12 (2004–2015.)
The most iconic moment in the Oregon - Washington rivalry came in 1994, when Oregon freshman cornerback Kenny Wheaton stepped in front of a pass from Washington quarterback Damon Huard and raced 97 yards for a touchdown. "The Pick" is played at every home Oregon game in Autzen Stadium and Ducks fans still go wild for it.
The pick propelled the Ducks to their first conference title and Rose Bowl trip since 1957 - it is considered a turning point in Oregon football history.
For Ducks fans who are traveling to Seattle, the color schedule encourages fans to wear green.
First up though - Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT in SHI Stadium on Oct. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network