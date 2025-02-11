New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says 'F*** The Cowboys' Amid Dez Bryant Beef
Former Oregon Ducks star Kayvon Thibodeaux is fully embracing his hatred for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
The New York Giants defensive end, who recently went viral for some back-and-forth jabs on social media with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, took things a step further when asked about the ordeal in New Orleans during Super Bowl media week.
During an appearance on "The Zach Gelb Show," Thibodeaux delivered a NSFW remark toward the Cowboys, the Giants' NFC East rival. However, Thibodeaux made it clear that it's still "much love" toward Bryant despite the banter.
"Yeah, f*** the Cowboys," Thibodeaux said. "Nah, much love to Dez. You know, he's a media connoisseur. And me, I just like to roast people. So for me, when the offseason comes and I just got a little more free time, you know, why not? Why not give the fans something to see?"
"Is the is the beef over, though, with Dez? There are a lot of tweets there," Gelb asked Thibodeaux.
"Nah, the beef is never over," Thibodeaux responded. "As long as he represents the Cowboys, the beef will never be over. . . . It's no personal beef, but all just Cowboy-Giants beef, like there's just no room for a Cowboy."
Gelb then asked Thibodeaux if he hates the Cowboys the most, and despite his prior comments, Dallas isn't alone at the top of his hate list.
"Nah, I hate the Eagles more. Honestly, I hate them all equal, they can all burn. I hate them all equal," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux's hatred towards New York's division rivals is to be expected, especially with the success of the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record and hold the NO. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Strangely enough, Thibodeaux's Ducks will host Bryant's Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, allowing the two guys to have a bragging rights game between their alma maters.
Thibodeaux just wrapped up his third season with the Giants after they selected him No. 5 overall out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft. Through his first three years in the NFL, the Los Angeles native has started all 43 career games while posting 127 total tackles, 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups and one touchdown.
During his three seasons at Oregon, Thibodeaux had 122 total tackles (82 solo), 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.
Thibodeaux will now head into the offseason as the Giants look to rebuild once again. As for Oregon, the 2025 season kicks off at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30.