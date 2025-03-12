Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos, L.A. Chargers Fighting For Top NFL Free Agent Tight End Evan Engram?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both hosted top NFL free agent tight end Evan Engram, to help their respective quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. It appears there is a battle for the two-time Pro Bowl Engram within the AFC West rivals.

Bri Amaranthus

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a pass before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a pass before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ironically enough, both quarterbacks are former Oregon Ducks stars. Both Nix and Herbert need more offensive weapons to lead their teams in the highly-competitive AFC West, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a pass before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Engram visited the Broncos on Monday and the Chargers on Tuesday after being released from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

A first-round pick in 2017 from Mississippi, Engram is a two-time Pro Bowler, spending five years with the New York Giants and three with Jacksonville

Engram played in nine games in 2024 due to injuries (hamstring, shoulder) but still finished with 47 receptions for 365 yards. 2023 was his most productive season with 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Engram would be a welcome addition for the Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh, who are still on the hunt for a No. 1 receiver to pair with the Eugene-native Herbert. Engram would give the Chargers a great, big option alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As far as tight ends go, the Chargers got minimal production in 2024. L.A. tight end Will Dissly led the team with 50 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh. However, to get over the playoff hump, Los Angeles must address its glaring need at receiver and tight end. The good news is Los Angeles did sign running back Najee Harris in NFL Free Agency, which is a needed boost to its offense.

Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Herbert wow'd with his arm and legs last season. He finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during the first half as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Sa
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during the first half as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Broncos, tight end is a huge position of need. In 2024, Adam Trautman led all Denver tight ends with 188 yards receiving. There were 25 individual NFL players that out-produced Denvers entire tight end room.

Nix is fresh off a strong rookie season, leading the Broncos to the franchise's first playoff appearance since they won Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 campaign. He emerged as an NFL offensive rookie of the year candidate after finishing 2024 completing 376 of 567 passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Whether Nix or Herbert get to play with Engram in 2025, it's still a win for Ducks fans.

Bri Amaranthus
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

