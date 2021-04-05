WATCH: Deommodore Lenoir Breaks Down Pro Day and NFL Draft

The Oregon Cornerback was one of few pro day players to opt in for the 2020 season.

Deommodore Lenoir committed to Oregon as part of the 2017 class before the Mario Cristobal Era began in Eugene. He would later open up his recruitment and was considering Nebraska and Mississippi State before he re-committed to Oregon.

In his time at Oregon he developed into part of a capable duo alongside Thomas Graham Jr. before the 2020 season. The LA native came from Salesian High School where he also played with Nick Pickett, another Oregon NFL Draft hopeful.

Lenoir took a little bit longer to find his footing in Eugene, but before long the staff couldn't keep him on the sideline any longer. He will be remembered as a veteran cornerback who helped develop the younger members of the secondary in 2020 and for his interceptions against rival USC.

