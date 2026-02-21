Newest Nike Sneaker Release Calls Back to Popular Oregon Ducks Uniform

Arguably one of the most creative uniform releases of the 2025-2026 season, the Oregon Ducks' "Mummy Duck" uniforms and travel gear used during their 30-24 double-overtime White-Out win against the Penn State Nittany Lions drummed up a lot of hype on social media due to their first-ever use of glow-in-the-dark materials and spooky premise.

Now, the uniform design that transformed the Ducks' "Warp Speed" white uniform into a haunting look with bandage motif arm and leg bands, gloves, face warmer, and torn cleats get another rendition of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro sneaker just in time for the next holiday season. It does not seem the like original white and off-white "Mummy Duck" foamposites will be sold to the public.

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers celebrates as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dark Mode Mummy Duck Vaporposites

According to sneaker-focused social media accounts @zsneakerheadz, @sneakermarketro, and @brandon1an, the new "Mummy Duck" sneakers feature a black and dark grey base ("Black / Barely Volt / White" is the colorway name) in contrast with the Oregon athlete exclusive white and off-white bandage design.

Though an actual photo of the new sneaker has yet to be released, mock-ups shared by Women's Wear Daily detail what this upcoming Duck design will look like. Nike has not confirmed the reports about the release.

Similar to the original player-exclusive releases, the expected new color wave will potentially include greenish yellow glow-in-the-dark elements like the soles, tongue pull, and other smaller details as well as the same bandage pattern, frayed fabric around a raised Nike check on the sides, and the "Mummy Duck" logo of the Oregon Duck mascot in bandages on the back heel.

This new release announcement from Oregon surfaces as Ohio State, Florida State, TCU, and LSU will also get Nike Air Foamposite Pro releases in the fall.

Women's Wear Daily reports that the shoe will likely retail for $230 upon it's release. Vlad Ciutacu of Sneaker Market reports that the shoe will release on StockX and Nike's website.

Black "Mummy Duck" Uniform?

Though the Ducks are known for releasing one-off designs of sneakers to drum up funds for the university's athletic program, the release of a black "Mummy Duck" colorway could potentially hint at another rendition of the popular uniform for the upcoming season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that the "Mummy Duck" accents of the "Warp Speed" uniform is the white version of the popular all-black "Fly Eras," which was originally released as part of the "Generation O" line for the 2024-2025 season.

Due to "Mummy Duck" being a design hinging on accessories to the "Warp Speed" uniform, adding black bandage arm and leg covers, gloves, face warmer, and cleats to the "Fly Era" is an easy way to continue the national buzz the white version began.

Though the Ducks are no stranger to making horror-themed versions of their iconic mascot (think of the pirate skull Duck from the 2010's which was a collaboration with Disney for Oregon merchandise around the same time the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie released) it appears the "Mummy Duck' is the most successful creepy creation for a team known for their innovative uniform themes.