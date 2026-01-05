Indiana Hoosiers Speak Candidly On Oregon's Defense Before Playoff Game

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers for the College Football Playoff semifinals. It will be a rematch, as the two teams faced off earlier in the season, resulting in an Indiana win.

As the two teams faced off before this season, the players from both programs have an idea of what they can expect from their opponent. Ahead of the matchup, Indiana players met with the media, and Hoosiers' starting left tackle Carter Smith. Smith did not hold back when discussing Oregon’s defense.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think they have one of the better end corps throughout the Big Ten. I'd match them very similarly to Ohio State. They move the same. They're all very quick and very long guys. They're all very athletic, too, with a lot of good moves in their arsenal in pass pro, and they know how to play the run,” Smith said.

“They were very great the first time around. It was definitely a challenge. It's going to be a challenge this time, too. I think they're going to give us their best shot, but they're going to get ours, too.”

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Hoosiers running back, Kaelon Black, also highlighted Oregon’s defensive line when asked how Oregon stands out compared to Ohio State and Alabama.

“The trenches, Oregon's D-line, they have a great D-line, a great linebacking corps. Those guys seem to play really fast, especially in the back end as well. We definitely have our hands full this week. They seem to have gotten better since the last time we played them. Those improvements definitely show on tape,” Black said.

While the two teams have played each other, it was back in October, and both teams have grown, adjusted, and will be more prepared for the playoff matchup.

Game To Be Determined In The Trenches

The matchup could come down to whichever team wins in the trenches. Both programs have been dominant on the line of scrimmage, and it is shaping up to be a physical game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has one of the most dominant defensive units, allowing 267.4 yards per game and 4.29 yards per play. Going up against Indiana’s tough offensive line will test Oregon, but the Ducks have grown at a high level and played hard against the Hoosiers the first time around.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Oregon did well shutting down the run game. Black had seven carries for 31 yards. Running back Roman Hemby is the Hoosiers' leading rusher this season, but Oregon was able to limit him to 70 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. Hemby did, however, score two rushing touchdowns.

Oregon limited Texas Tech to just 78 total rushing yards, playing a major role in the Ducks' success. With a national championship appearance on the line, the Ducks' shutting down Indiana's run game early could be crucial.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's defense will be up against the Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has utilized his legs at a high level throughout the season to extend plays.

Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti has been a critical player in the Ducks’ front seven. He leads the team with 9.5 sacks. Tuioti is coming off a game where he had two sacks and will be a player to watch to limit Mendoza.

Oregon's defense has been critical all season. If the Ducks can get past Indiana’s offensive line and close the pocket around Mendoza, Oregon can take down the No. 1 team.

