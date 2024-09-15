[WATCH] Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Raves About Offensive Line, Jokes About Switching To Running Back
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks dominated the Oregon State Beavers in a 49-14 victory that marks the largest margin on victory since 2018. The Ducks desperately needed to show improvements on offense after barely beating their first two unranked opponents in the 2024 college football season.
Safe to say, Oregon's offense hummed at Oregon State.
The Ducks set season highs in points (49), total yards (546) and rushing yards (240). The offensive line did not allow a sack or a quarterback hurry for the first time this season (had allowed six sacks through two weeks.)
Impressively, Oregon did not punt in the game and produced points on every possession.
The Ducks also broke loose for explosive plays, finishing with10 plays of 20-plus yards after having just six such plays over the season’s first two games combined.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 20-of-24 for 291 yards and two touchdowns; added 64 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Gabriel came out hot with 15 straight completions, a career-long stretch to start a game. He has completed at least 83 percent of his passes in all three games this season.
After the dominating victory, Gabriel joked that he should switch to running back, evaluated his offensive line and revealed what changed for Oregon in Week 3.
Q: How did it feel to utilize your legs more in this game?
Gabriel: It feels good. I think a lot of people want me to switch to running back. I think in the new day and age in college football, they want quarterbacks to run. But I think it's when it's needed as well. I believe when we get into certain situations, there's trust in my legs, but there's also trust and belief in everyone up front to help me out as well.
Q: How important were the guys in setting the edge on you 54-yard run?
Gabriel: It's all blocks downfield. I didn't get touched on the run. It's things people don't see that help me make that play happen. I'm just proud of the guys up front, just the way they've competed and continued to do so. It's been great to see.
Q: What did the offensive line do to keep you from being sacked?
Gabriel: I'll start on my end. I think just creating completions and trying to get the ball out, but also moving when necessary and not staying in the pocket when I don't have to. I do think the pass protection was good all day. I don't think I was really touched. I can't even explain how proud I am of them. They just continue to fight. Those are five guys you want to go to battle with or six or seven. I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.
Q: What clicked on offense?
Gabriel: A bunch. I would love to tell you but then the Krabby Patty secret formula is out. Day-to-day within practices we changed things that could help us and benefit us, and that's for every individual position group and then us as a unit, and then obviously us a whole team. I think we'll continue to make adjustments, and that doesn't stop, but of course you find the formula for your group and keeping building off of it.
Q: Do you feel finally comfortable out there today?
Gabriel: I think I've always felt that way, but more importantly I always tell the O-Line "If you give me the time, I'll do the crime". They've continued to do that. I'm proud of them. I think it goes to show that with any offense there's offensive line playing at a high level it allows the quarterback to play efficient and clean, and of course the run-game hitting like it did... They killed it.
Q: You described the Boise State and Idaho games as "strenuous." What is your word for today's win?
Gabriel: Explosive. If you have explosive plays it helps you. We lacked that early on, but now you're starting to see that happen. A four-play drive instead of 15. I think that's common sense. It's easier to mess up with 15 plays than with four. I think when you have explosive plays it helps. It creates momentum and it creates rhythm. It allows you to be on the plus-side of the field more. There's just a lot that goes with that.
