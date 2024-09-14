Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Earns MVP, Quiets Critics in Blowout Win Over Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks took down the Oregon State Beavers 49-14 Saturday afternoon. The Ducks had their best performance of the 2024 season. Out of all the great performances, it was tough to pinpoint just one. However, what was most impressive was the offensive line.
Oregon's Offensive Line Shows Out
The Oregon offensive line struggled through their first two games. Against Oregon State, they looked cohesive and dominant. Oregon got a major boost with the return of Matthew Bedford on the offensive line and immediately looked like a well-oiled machine. Major shoutout to the line of Josh Conerly Jr., Nishad Strother, Iapani Laloulo, Marcus Harper II, and Ajani Cornelius. They set the tone.
From the opening drive, you could tell things were different. The Ducks went on an 8-play 74-yard scoring drive capped off by a Jordan James touchdown run. The Ducks ran it 4 times and threw it 4 times as they marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead. It was a sign of things to come.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw from a clean pocket most of the day and finished 20 for 24 with 291 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a big 54-yard touchdown run to give the Ducks the lead. They never looked back.
The offensive line also paved the way for running backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington. James rushed 12 times for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Whittington added another 64 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 7 carries. Oregon had 240 total rushing yards.
The offensive line was nearly perfect today after being held under heavy scrutiny the previous two weeks. They cleared open run lanes and protected Gabriel all game long. They did not allow a single sack.
Honorable Mentions
I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shoutout to the Oregon defense. They also had their best game of the season. They shut out the Beavers in the second half and held them to only 14 points all game.
Oregon State had drives where they moved the ball, but the Ducks didn’t break and limited the damage with some big 4th down stops.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the team with 10 tackles. Not bad for a centerfielder.
It's always nice to beat a rival, especially when you haven't been playing well. It was a "get right" game for the Ducks.
Oregon moves to 3-0, but more importantly, coach Dan Lanning’s group looked like the team we expected coming into the season. The Ducks have a bye next week before they face UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Big Ten conference play is right around the corner.
