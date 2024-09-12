Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel surprised his longtime girlfriend, Zo Caswell with a heartwarming proposal on September 1st, the day after his Oregon debut. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday.
The proposal took place in Eugene. Gabriel got down on one knee and popped the question under a gorgeous tree to the surprise of his now fiance.
Gabriel and Caswell arrived in Eugene in the spring of 2024 after Gabriel transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon for his final year of eligibility. Gabriel was not expecting to use a sixth year of collegiate eligibility.
He was anticipating taking his talents to the NFL. However, in an interview with The Athletic, Gabriel and his family shared he received a seventh-round undrafted free agent NFL grade. This would mean a lower chance of making the roster, less guaranteed money, and less coaching attention.
In December, Gabriel decided it would be in his best interest to enter the transfer portal. His time in the portal lasted just five days before he committed to Oregon.
"I knew the opportunity," Gabriel said. "It was really a no-brainer. With everyone coming back and knowing what was coming in as well, it was a no-brainer."
Now as a Duck, Dillon is developing under Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Will Stein, who was instrumental in developing Bo Nix, Heisman finalist and the current starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
"He's starting to really master our offense, and it's showing in practice," said Stein. "It showed in summer. I think his leadership is really starting to show as well. He's becoming more vocal. The guys have really bought into him. The sky is the limit for him. He's an incredible person No. 1. He's an extremely tough-minded individual and he's an outstanding quarterback."
By his side through the ups and downs was Caswell, who has supported Gabriel throughout his football career as he moved from UCF to Oklahoma and to Oregon.
"My boyfriend Dillon is never nervous, so I think I take on the nerves for both of us," said Caswell ahead of Gabriel's Oregon debut.
The Oklahoma transfer has posted excellent stats through two games this season and led the Ducks to two wins. Expectations are high for Gabriel going into the 2024 season. He is favored to win the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football, and has the responsibility of leading a team that is expected to be one of the top national championship contenders this season.
Gabriel and the Ducks will hit the road for a rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 14th at 12:30 p.m. PT. Gabriel's newly dubbed fiancée, Caswell, will again be in the stands showing her support for her now-future husband.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Motivated By Oregon State Upset: 'We Don't Like Them'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Not Satisfied: 'Finding Our Identity'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Losing Recruiting Battle for No. 1 TE Kendre Harrison to UNC, Tennessee?
MORE: Bucky Irving Leading Rusher In Dazzling NFL Debut With Tampa Bay As Fans Chant His Name