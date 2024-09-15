Why Did Oregon Ducks’ Jeffery Bassa Play Limited Minutes Against Oregon State?
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa was limited in the 49-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers. The senior inside linebacker has been a leader for not only Oregon's defense but the entire program. Bassa only made appearances on third downs and pass situations.
Bassa's lack of playing time has led some fans to speculate that he might be injured, however Bassa was not on Oregon's official injury report, which was released approximately two hours before the game. The Oregon Ducks' injury report listed Jahlil Florence, Dakoda Fields, Dave Iuli, Mykeil Gardner, and Andrew Boyle as players who would not be able to play Saturday. Additionally, Gary Bryant Jr. and Khamari Terrell were listed as questionable.
One possibility regarding Bassa's limited playing time is simply coach's decision. In Oregon's first game of the season against the Idaho Vandals, Bassa was out for the majority of the second half. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's reasoning was more so that Bassa wasn't needed in the second half rather than Bassa being injured.
"Jeff can play in the future," said Lanning after Oregon's win over Idaho.
Bassa is a key part of Oregon's defense. Last season as a Junior, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker started all 14 games for the Ducks while finishing second on the team with a career-high 72 total tackles, 42 of those being solo tackles. Bassa also added 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception. This year, Bassa would take on an even larger role, leading the program to success as they push for a conference and national championship in 2024.
"This guy has grown and grown every single year that I've been here into this leadership role to the point where we now have a coach on the field," Lanning said of Bassa. "If we had to have Jeff call the defense, he can tell you why he's calling it and what he's doing."
So far this season, Bassa has nine tackles, including one solo tackle against Boise State. In Oregon's rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, Bassa had just one total tackle and one quarterback hurry.
Although it is unclear why Oregon's star linebacker played limited minutes Saturday, Bassa is anticipated to be a crucial part of Oregon's defense this season. The Ducks will open Big Ten conference play Saturday, Sept. 28 against the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, California.
