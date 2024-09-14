L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Strange Comments On Quarterback Justin Herbert's Genes
Before Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to media on Thursday, Sept. 12, he said that he went to the equipment staff and asked for a similar pair of the former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert's sneakers. Harbaugh was then seen showing off his fresh new Nike running kicks during his recent press conference. He wants to be exactly like Herbert in every single possible way.
“There’s not a gene in his body that I wouldn’t immediately trade for."- Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert
After 15 years as a quarterback in the NFL, Harbaugh turned to coaching to influence the next generation of athletes. He's been a quarterback whisperer over his whole career on the sidelines in both the collegiate and professional ranks. Herbert is just the latest in Harbaugh’s quarterback lineage that includes Stanford's Andrew Luck as well as San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith. Harbaugh believes that Herbert could be one of the best of the bunch.
There is still room for improvement after witnessing Herbert's performance in the 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Los Angeles' season opener. The former Duck finished with 144 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 17 of 26 completions as the ground game was the attack point for the Chargers.
Heading into his fifth NFL season, Herbert now stands with a below average 31-32 record as a starting quarterback. The former sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Eugene has still yet to win a playoff game in his career. Harbaugh knows that his competitor factor will change that stat this season.
“The top of that list is just how fierce of a competitor that he is. . . I want to be best friends with him. . . If you don’t love Justin Herbert, there’s something wrong with you.”- Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert
A fully healthy and locked-in version of Herbert is the difference in how he's portrayed in the mind of Harbaugh. Under his new coach's tutelage, Herbert should be a much more vocal leader than he has been in the past.
"I love guys that love football. Guys that love football, they love me back. And there's not doubt Justin loves football. . . . The way he understands every nuance of the game and other positions, I want to be best friends with him."- Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers now travel down to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Harbaugh hopes to not rely on running back J.K. Dobbins as much and more on the arm of Herbert to make winning plays.
