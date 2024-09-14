Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers
Corvallis - The No. 9 Oregon Ducks Football team is looking to beat in-state rival Oregon State (2-0) in Reser Stadium. The Ducks have not won in Corvallis since 2018. Can Oregon (2-0) stay undefeated?
On offense, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been very efficient through two games, ranking third nationally with an 84.3 completion percentage, and is tied for third with 59 completions.
However, in back-to-back games the Ducks have squeaked by unranked opponents, leaving Gabriel wanting more.
"You're insane if you keep doing the same sh*t and there is no change in result," said Gabriel. "You're doing the same thing. I think we've done a good job of changing it in practice, and I think we did clean up some certain things, but there is a lot more to clean up."
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates will be from the top of the article.
OREGON vs. OREGON STATE
(Kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT)
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (2-0) vs. Oregon State kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The game is broadcast on FOX.
OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT:
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
74 DaveIuli
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
QUESTIONABLE
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
14 Khamari Terrell
POLLS: Oregon enters Week 3 at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll. The Ducks have fallen since beginning the preseason ranked at No. 3.
FUN FACT: The Ducks have the most receptions (19) by tight ends in the nation entering Week 3, led by 10 from senior Terrance Ferguson.
Pregame Warm-ups: Dillon Gabriel taking snaps with Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou. Charlie Pickard was seen snapping to Austin Novosad.
