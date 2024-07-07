[WATCH] Oregon Football Remembers Khyree Jackson with Video
The remembrances continue.
Former Oregon Football player Khyree Jackson lost his life in a multiple car crash in the early morning hours Saturday. He was 24 years old.
"Time is not to be wasted."- Khyree Jackson
Since the news broke, teammates and coaches, as well as fans and opponents, have been sharing their disbelief and grief on social media. Oregon Football's creative team did the same with a video for the former Duck and Minnesota Vikings rookie.
"I really thought I was about to stop playing football," Jackson said at the beginning of the video. "I was like 17 at the time. I was scared being that far (away) so I came back home."
The video follows Jackson's journey from leaving football to finding his way back with Alabama and then to Eugene, eventually turning himself into a pick in the NFL Draft.
"Time is not to be wasted," Jackson said. "I feel like I already had wasted a little bit of time by having to go that route. It definitely made me hungry. It also made me appreciate things a lot more when I did get to D1, being at Oregon.
"I tried to be as humble and as grateful as possible because I never could think that I'd be in that position."
The video features highlights of his time as a Duck, as well as behind the scenes moments. It also shows the moment he was drafted by the Vikings.
"We mourn the loss of Khyree Jackson and all of those lost in this tragic accident," the video's caption reads. "We are thinking of Khyree’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time, and he will forever be in our hearts.
"Rest in peace, Khyree."
