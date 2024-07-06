Remembering the Career of Oregon Football CB, Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson
EUGENE- Shortly after achieving his NFL dreams and being drafted by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft, former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson passed away overnight in an automobile accident near Temple Hills, Maryland.
Jackson had one of the most incredible stories of perseverance and hard work in college football. In high school, Jackson led Dr. Henry Wise High School to a perfect season (14-0), claiming a state championship. Jackson was a standout athlete, finishing his senior year with 39 catches for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Despite his successful high school campaign, Jackson did not have the grades to continue his football career at the Division I level. He then moved west to Arizona, where he played at Arizona Western College.
However, in 2018, Jackson decided to step away from football and move back home to Upper Marlboro, Maryland, without telling his friends he had dropped out.
"I told them I was still in school," Jackson said. "I stayed in my house for six straight months, and nobody knew. And it was kind of eating away at me."
After seemingly letting go of football, Jackson got a job at a grocery store and was pursuing the NBA 2K League. He had made it to the top 250 and was preparing for a draft. Soon, Jackson realized he would have to tell his friends that football was behind him.
"I finally told my friends, and that moment really told me, 'Man, if I was embarrassed to even tell them, like, I might want to get up and try to do it again instead of just sitting here and sulking.' "
That's when another opportunity to continue his football career arrived. In 2019, Jackson went on to play at Fort Scott Community College.
"I went back and first played receiver. I felt like I had kind of earned my coach's trust, and then I went to his office and told him, 'You know, I wanted to play corner,'" Jackson said. "I let him know, 'You know, I'm in junior college. I got to produce to kind of get out of here. … At least I can kind of control my own destiny."
From there, Jackson's football career took off. He became one of the nation's top junior college prospects on defense and the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN JC50. He finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions.
Jackson's JUCO success caught the attention of top football programs around the nation. He decided to sign with the University of Alabama where he would play under legendary coach Nick Saban.
Jackson played two seasons (2021 and 2022) at Alabama before transferring to the University of Oregon. As a Duck, Jackson led Oregon with three interceptions while recording 34 total tackles (25 solo), including 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. His three interceptions tied for second-most in the Pac-12. Jackson also led the Ducks with ten passes defended, tying for fourth-most in the Pac-12.
Jackson's performance at the University of Oregon earned him a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection. He started 12 games for the Ducks before opting out of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted the former Oregon cornerback in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.
From the deli counter to the league, Khyree Jackson's story is one of hard work and perseverance. Though his life was cut short, his journey will continue to inspire young athletes with big dreams across the nation.
