Does Oregon Football Boast the Deepest Quarterback Room in the Nation?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming 2024 season.
Offensively, UO boasts arguably the deepest quarterback room in the nation. Following the departure of Heisman finalist Bo Nix, who was drafted to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft, Oregon's coaching staff had to find a way to maintain their quarterback prominence.
Dillon Gabriel
Dan Lanning and his coaching staff found their new QB1 in Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. As the starting quarterback for the Sooners, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and totaled 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing). Now, he is ready to make an impact as a Duck.
"I knew the opportunity," Gabriel said when asked about his decision to transfer to Oregon. "It was really a no brainer. With everyone coming back and knowing what was coming in as well, it was a no-brainer."
Since Gabriel announced his commitment to Oregon, he has been touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate and ranked among the best signal callers in the Big Ten Conference.
Dante Moore
Oregon's talented quarterback room does not end with Gabriel. Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit and No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan, is now a Duck after spending his freshman season at UCLA.
As a Bruin, Moore was named Pac-12 freshman of the week. He appeared in nine games, with five starts against San Diego State, North Carolina, Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State. At UCLA Moore became the ninth UCLA true freshman to start a game at quarterback.
"When I hit the portal … I kind of knew where I was going already," Moore said. "Lanning just checked up on me, laughed, joked around, got a visit out here and I knew it was time to get back out."
Moore had his Duck debut in Oregon's spring game. During the game, Moore was 11-of-16 passing for 87 yards.
Austin Novosad
Oregon's quarterback room extends with Austin Novosad, a redshirt freshman out of Dripping Springs, Texas. The former four-star recruit appeared in three games as a true freshman, completing 9-of-11 passes (81.8%) for 52 yards.
Last season, Novosad received extensive feedback and mentorship from Heisman finalist Bo Nix. This year, Novosad is "so much farther ahead now than he was at this point last season," according to offensive coordinator Will Stein, "because he knows the system."
At Oregon's spring game, Novosad was 12-of-22 passing for 177 yards.
"You go from being a freshman coming in having a little bit of a deer in headlights feel to where Austin really knows our offense now," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "He's able to go out there and operate and do it at a really high level. He's had a really good spring."
Luke Moga
Oregon's youngest play caller, Luke Moga, is making strides under offensive coordinator Will Stein. The true freshman out of Phoenix, Arizona, was ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect nationally.
As a senior in 2023, Moga threw for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 657 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Moga committed to Oregon in April of 2023.
"It felt like family every time," Moga said of his decision in the spring. "Everyone talks about the facilities, but it's really a family environment. That's what ultimately led me (to) ending up there."
In the spring game, the freshman completed 2-of-3 passes for 48 yards plus had an eight-yard rushing touchdown.
Although these quarterbacks have big shoes to fill at the University of Oregon in the absence of Bo Nix, they have proved that they are poised to make an impact under the lights of Autzen Stadium.
