WATCH: Safety Brady Breeze talks NFL Draft and Pro Day

Breeze put together a strong senior season to help the Ducks clinch the Pac-12 title.

The defensive back culture at Oregon has continued to flourish since former Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt started turning around the defense in 2017. Andy Avalos, now the head coach at Boise State, took things a step further in 2018 and 2019, before taking a bit of a step back in his final season.

One player that shined in that defensive turnaround was local product Brady Breeze from Central Catholic High School in the Portland area. He had notable highlights during his final season in Eugene, including an interception against Utah in the Pac-12 championship and a defensive MVP performance in the Rose Bowl.

His final game in the green and yellow may have been his best, finishing with a career-high in tackles (11), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Wisconsin.

Breeze isn't making a ton of noise in NFL mock drafts and projects as a late round pick.

