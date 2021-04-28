FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Talks Return From Injury in Spring Football

What's in store this season for one of California's top recruits from the 2018 class?
The Oregon offense saw tons of production from tight end Jacob Breeland in 2019. In fact, he was even one of the national leaders in receiving touchdowns before an injury cut his season short. 

Now in 2021, the Ducks have a lot of talent in the tight end room, but much of it is unproven at the college level. DJ Johnson flashed at various times last season, but wasn't the most consistent contributor. 

Spencer Webb has been one of the leaders in the room this spring. He gives updates on his progress in the above video.

[More football]: Anthony Brown talks decision to return, offense's progress in spring

[Football]: 'I don't see any holes in his game' | Jevon Holland's NFL Draft outlook

[Football]: This is what makes Penei Sewell a generational talent

