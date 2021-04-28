WATCH: Patrick Herbert Discusses Growth in Oregon Spring Football

The younger Herbert is ready to make a name for himself as a Duck.

Patrick Herbert came to Oregon as part of the 2019 class but hasn't seen much playing time.

With Hunter Kampymoyer's departure, Herbert is one of multiple tight ends that could be featured more prominently in 2021.

He speaks on his progress in spring football and return from injury in the above video.

