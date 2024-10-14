Which Oregon Ducks Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock Against Ohio State?
On what was one of the most important nights in Oregon football history, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second consecutive time by the final score of 32 to 31. The meeting was the first time two AP top-five teams faced off in Autzen Stadium, and the stadium attendance record was broken.
The television numbers were staggering. The stage quite literally doesn’t get much bigger than it was Saturday night, and when two teams of that caliber matchup, rest assured there’ll be tons of NFL prospects on the field.
While the moment seemed to be overwhelming for certain players, others seized the opportunity and rose to the top. Here are the players that boosted their NFL stock the most.
Left Tackle Josh Conerly Jr:
Ducks’ left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is only twenty years old. Combine that youth with his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame, and he’s a player that scouts are also enamored with due to his raw ability. Ohio State has two EDGE rushers who have been considered first-round talents for the last two seasons in J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. How did Conerly Jr. hold up against the two?
Zero sacks allowed, one pressure allowed, and an exceptional all-around game with key blocks in the run schemes. The Ducks put up 496 yards of total offense and averaged 10 points per play. That’s largely due to the improvement of the offensive line that hasn’t given up a sack in four games, but Conerly Jr. has been the most consistent player on the offense all year long.
He’s still raw, but if this is just the beginning stages, NFL teams will flock.
Wide Receiver Evan Stewart:
Former five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart isn’t an underdog story. Stewart was one of the most heralded prospects in the county and continues to be one of the most talented players in the nation. As talented of a player as Stewart’s been, he’d yet to have a signature performance. He’s put up good performances against Miami and Alabama, but never anything like he did against Ohio State.
Stewart had the best game of his career putting up seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. The fact that he did it against an Ohio State secondary full of first-round NFL talent. Stewart particularly dominated his one-on-one matchup with Buckeyes’ cornerback Denzel Burke. It’s performances of that caliber that will get Stewart paid.
Oregon brought Stewart in for games just like this. He delivered and then some.
Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon:
Football games are won and lost in the trenches. Oregon has historically lacked the necessary game changers on the interior to truly compete at a championship level. It’s players like defensive lineman Derrick Harmon that have flipped that reality on its head. Harmon was one of if not the best players on the field Saturday night.
Harmon finished the night with three tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Although impressive, it’s not the most eye-popping stat line in the game. However, Harmon’s timely plays don’t always show in the stat sheet. Most of the time, it’s the plays Harmon makes that don’t show up in the stats that have the biggest impact. Doing the dirty work never goes unnoticed by NFL scouts.
“Derrick Harmon is clearly the best player on the Oregon roster - he just showed why on a strip fumble. So disruptive. Harmon leads the FBS in pressures among iDL,” said NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler.
It’s pretty hard to argue against that. Health permitting, Harmon will be a high pick.
MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'
MORE: Did Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Intentionally Commit Penalty During Ohio State Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Traeshon Holden Apologizes To Ohio State, Teammates, Fans For Ejection
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Jordan Burch Injury After Ohio State Win