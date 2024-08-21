Why Five-Star Recruit Michael Fasusi Commits to Oklahoma Sooners over Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks target, five-star offensive tackle prospect Michael Fasusi announced his college decision... Fasusi is headed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ranked No. 12 overall in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, nearly every top program in the country were vying for Fasusi’s commitment.
Why did he choose Oklahoma? The 6-foot-6, 284-pound tackle raved about Oklahoma offensive linemen coach Bill Bedenbaugh
“He’s the best," Fasusi said of Bedenbaugh in a June interview with OUInsider. "He cares so much about you and it shows in how hard he coaches you. [It's] why he is so good at developing offensive linemen. And Coach Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. Look at all the OU guys that are in the NFL or All-Pro’s right now. He coaches you hard, but he cares about you more than just as a player. That’s why I called him the GOAT."
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff were one of five finalists, competing with Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Fasusi plays for Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas, but he was born and raised in Nigeria. In the past, Oregon has had little success in recruiting highly talented players out of Texas. However, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas, committed to Lanning and company.
Fasusi visited Eugene this Spring, and offensive line coach A’lique Terry made enough of an impression to work their way into Fasusi’s top five schools. Fasusi had plans to return to Oregon’s campus this summer, but the visit never panned out.
As such, Oregon’s involvement in this decision ceremony might simply have been ‘a hat on the table.’
On the offensive line, Terry has secured commitments from consensus four-stars Ziyare Addison andAlai Kalanivalu Three-star offensive guard Demetri Manning rounds out the 2025 class for the Ducks.
Under Lanning and chief of staff Marshall Malchow, Oregon has seen success when recruiting nationally. In addition to Moore, safety commit Trey McNutt from Cleveland, Ohio, and wide receiver commit Dallas Wilson from Tampa, Florida, give the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class three total five-stars, the most in program history.
Jonah Williams, five-star linebacker from Galveston, Texas, has Oregon in his final list of schools. He plans to announce his college commitment on Aug. 24. After Williams' decision, many of the Ducks' elite targets will have come off the board.
