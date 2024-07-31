Why Hasn’t Bo Nix Been Named Denver Broncos Starting Quarterback?
Don’t look now, but there might be a brewing quarterback controversy in Denver.
Former Oregon Ducks’ star Bo Nix was Denver’s first pick and the 12th overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft. From the beginning, all signs pointed to Nix as the starting signal caller. Even before the draft, coach Sean Payton was enamored with Nix based on his college experience (record setting number of starts for Auburn and Oregon) and his ability to learn on the fly. As such, many believed this was a done deal.
Yet, Payton has steadfastly maintained that this is an open competition. Along with Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson have all taken reps with the first team offense. Those who have seen all three in action note each has certain strengths and weaknesses. For example, Stidham is a fifth-year quarterback, but has limited experience—only 13 games played and two starts. As the “veteran” of the bunch, Stidham is likely to be a safe haven should Denver decide that Nix needs more seasoning before getting significant playing time.
Wilson has slightly less experience than Stidham but seems to have a better arm that enables him to make some big plays. On the other hand, he has been rather inconsistent, something that has hurt his career from the beginning.
Despite his rookie status, Nix seems to have had the upper hand in workouts so far. Dating back to his days in Eugene, he has been an accurate passer, as evidenced by his completion percentage of 77.4 during his last year with Oregon. He also accounted for 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Nix has also increased his value in the locker room. Following Denver’s recent padded practice, Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke with Mile High Huddle’s Dylan Von Arx and had some positive things to say.
"Bo's been an impressive person in our locker room, both as a player—I think he's picking things up incredibly fast and doing a great job," McGlinchey said on Monday. "But as a competitor and as a teammate, he's done a great job, too. Bo's on the right track. I think he's going to take the coaching that he's going to get—he's got some of the best in the world helping him out. And I think he's going to do great things for us."
The decision to start a rookie quarterback in the NFL is one of the most important choices a coach will make.
Consider the stories of players like Jordan Love. He did not start as a rookie but he had a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, he could watch and learn from over time. Patrick Mahomes did not have quite the same star as a mentor, but Alex Smith was a good teacher. When the time was right, each of these quarterbacks made the most of the opportunity to step up and perform.
Unfortunately, Denver is not in the same position. They do not have that seasoned leader to take the reins while Nix stays on the bench in order to become better acquainted with quarterback play in the NFL. However, since he was drafted, Nix has been credited with an ability to learn quickly, take on a leadership role, and is a natural fit for Payton’s offense. To some, these facts beg the question: why is there a discussion?
While the debate may continue for some time as training camp has just started, one must wonder how Nix may react to the situation.
"I have full confidence and trust in these coaches and this team," Nix told reporters recently. "They’ll play me when I’m ready, and I’m going to do my best to get ready. That’s all I can do, but I also think you owe it and respect the other guys who are in the competition. They also want to be the starter too, and they also are going to have to accept what happens. So, it’s not an easy thing, but at the same time we’re all mature and we’ve all been here, done that before. Whatever they decide, it’s what we’re going with.”
As far as Payton goes, he seems to have a plan to rotate all three quarterbacks, at least early in training camp. However, a recent shift in the rotation had people wondering if a decision might come sooner rather than later.
“We’re still—look, we’ve got a plan and today—Yesterday, Bo ran with the ones, Zach with the twos. Today, Stiddy was with the ones. No news to announce there,” Payton told reporters. “I know you’re looking for it, but—”
When pressed, Payton backtracked a little on the meaning of a set process.
“The rotation has been pretty consistent. I think that will begin to change a little bit as we get into the next week and a half to two weeks,” the coach told reporters. “Right now, we’ve kind of been in this pretty consistent pattern and I think it’s hard for that to stay the same throughout all of camp.”
Those who are calling for Payton to formally name Nix as the starter believe he is missing valuable time that could only help him acclimate to the NFL sooner. For them, the time is now, and it is difficult to see any benefit in delaying the inevitable. For Ducks’ fans, they have seen what Nix can do and look forward to seeing him compete as a starting quarterback in the NFL.