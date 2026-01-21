Why Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Under More Pressure Than Ever

The Oregon Ducks hired coach Dan Lanning in December 2021, and the program has been trending upward under his leadership. Coming off a 13-2 season, the Ducks advanced to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Lanning and the Ducks have enjoyed tremendous success during the regular season but have yet to reach a national championship game. With the last three college football national champions coming from the Big Ten, the pressure is mounting for Lanning to deliver a title for Oregon.

Pressure Builds On Dan Lanning

Lanning is entering his fifth season with the Oregon Ducks with hopes to claiming Oregon's first-ever national title. He signed a contract extension with the program in 2025, running through the 2030 season.

Lanning’s 2025–2026 salary is ranked third among College Football Playoff coaches at $10.4 million, according to Yahoo Sports. With his contract and Oregon’s talented roster, expectations are naturally high for the Ducks’ program.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been with the program for just two years and has already won a national title. His success shows that it’s possible to turn a program around quickly, even without the highest-rated recruits.

Excitement is high as Oregon has the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) resources to build an elite team. Whether it is through the transfer portal or recruiting, Oregon is building an elite roster that can compete with any team.

Through the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon signed 20 players, five of whom are five-star players according to Rivals. Through the portal, the Ducks have received 14 commitments and are still pushing for more. One player Oregon is pushing for is former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

That is significant because, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Seaton could command in the $2 million range. Whether or not Seaton commits to Oregon, it shows the program is willing to spend to build a roster.

In addition to being willing to spend to add players to the team, Oregon is set to have a roster that should be able to compete for a national title. Lanning and the Ducks will have several returning players from the 2025 season.

One of the most notable players returning is quarterback Dante Moore. Moore stepped up in his first season as Oregon’s starter, playing well enough to be a projected first-round NFL Draft pick.

Oregon's roster also includes wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. With Dante Moore entering his second season as a starter and elite talent returning to the team, there will be higher expectations for Lanning and the Ducks to succeed.

Despite a talented returning roster, Oregon lost both offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to head coaching positions. While the Ducks will be with different coordinators on both sides of the ball, they promoted from within, which should keep up consistency.

Newly hired Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was a part of Lanning’s initial coaching staff when he took over the program. Newly hired defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has been with the team since 2023, serving as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

As the two have been a part of the program for several years, the hope is the continuity will help the Ducks push in the CFP.

With other programs in the Big Ten finding success, Lanning and the Ducks will look to continue progressing in the postseason. The team advanced one round further than last season and will aim to build on that momentum in the coming year.

