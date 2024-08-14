Why Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Is Emulating Crowd Noise At Practice
The Oregon Ducks are weeks away from their first game of the 2024 college football season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is leading an exciting Ducks roster into their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
At Oregon's Tuesday practice, there was an addition... crowd noise.
"We have got to get better operation," said coach Lanning after Tuesday's practice. "We've really attacked that the last couple days. I think that's really good. We got to keep incorporating more crowd noise for our guys, so they get used to that. So we had some of that today."
Why?
"Just because we're going to play in some some loud stadiums. Our stadium is a loud stadium when our defense is out there, right? The coach-to-player communication is a little bit different. How are you going to use that? And what's that going to look like on the field?"
Oregon will face some of the top-competition in college football this season including theOhio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. While the Ducks have home-field advantage against the Buckeyes, Oregon travels to play Michigan in the loud "Big House" on November 2nd. It's not just opposing stadiums coach Lanning is prepping his team for... Autzen Stadium roars and coach Lanning wants to make sure his team can utilize that to their advantage.
More good news from practice, coach Lanning feels that the Ducks team has a good grasp on the playbook.
"Yeah, most of our stuff (is implemented.) We still have a couple things that we're adding, but for the most part, the playbook is the playbook. There's a couple wrinkles here and there, but certainly room to improve."
Oregon has emphasized its weight room sessions and physicality this offseason.
"It's so competitive (at practice)," Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
