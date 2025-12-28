Will Stein Doesn't Hold Back On Dante Moore's Looming NFL Decision

As the No. 5 Oregon Ducks prepare to head to Miami to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the team attempts to block outside narratives.

Notable headlines surrounding the Ducks include their offensive line falling short of winning the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top unit and quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL decision. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein provided his thoughts on the topics as the program tries to stay focused on its Orange Bowl appearance.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Will Stein Said

Why Dante Moore is Ready for the NFL:

“I think he's so focused on right now. It's hard for me to even say anything about what's next for him. I mean, he's completely present, as you guys know. You guys have asked him questions. I really, truly believe in his heart he is solely focused on right now. There's a lot of speculation and what's next.”

“The minute you, me, him, anybody thinks about what's next is when you get your butt, whooped. So, I know he's focused on this game, this moment, because you don't get many of these opportunities. I mean, guys spend their whole career as coaches and players for these types of moments, these types of games, and the minute you start thinking about something else is when reality hits.”

“And you're down, and you don't win, you don't advance. So, his whole focus is right now. I know he's got a bright future, regardless of what happens. Guy’s an absolute stud. He’s one of the best players I've ever been around. And as you all know too, he’s one of the best human beings, too. So he's going to be great no matter what. I just know he's focused on right now.”

What’s Difference About This Season’s Offensive Line:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore greets Duck fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“All three lines have been really pretty outstanding. When you think about the ‘23 season, You had JPJ, Rimington award-winner. You had Josh Conerly. You had Ajani (Cornelius), Steven Jones. We had a really good line in ’23, ‘24 last year, again, it was Josh and Ajani coming back. Poncho really is a every down starter, and then this year, I just think we're as complete as we've ever been up front.”

“And when you've added pieces like Emmanuel Pregnon up front, like our guard play this year, I think has been really good, and that's helped a lot in our run game and protections. But they just play as one. To be completely honest, I'm really shocked they didn't win the Joe Moore Award. I mean, statistically, it was a shock to me. Like those guys, to me, are the best offensive line unit in the country.”

“They played that way through injuries, through different games where we've had to run it to win, throw it to win. Those guys are a great group, led by A’lique (Terry), Cutter in that room, Ryan Walk, Holden Whipple. The whole law firm with Dallas (Warmack) in there as well. Like those guys are coached better than any place I've ever been, and then they've played as a unit better than any year, probably since we've been here. So excited about them, and I know they're excited for this challenge ahead.”

When He Realized This Offensive Line Was Really Good:

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think we started to see it during fall camp. We two-spot a lot of drills, and we have green and yellow teams that are really mixed throughout winter, spring, summer and then early in fall camp. So, once we've got those guys within two and a half weeks before our first game against Montana State, you can see, okay, when these five are out there together, like these guys are really good.”

“They're big, they're physical, they communicate well. And when you have a guy like Poncho really leading the way, that's been here – it’s his third year in the system – that helps a lot to have a center like him, and then you add the big tackles that are super physical and then (Emmanuel) Pregnon, and then I think Dave Iuli has played his best football since he's been here at Oregon. So, it's been a really cohesive unit, and credit to those guys and then credit to the entire offensive line staff for what they've been able to do.”

The Difference in Schedule Between This Year and Last Year:

“It definitely does feel different. I feel like we've been in a better rhythm compared to last year. We had a really long way off, as we all know, to have the mock game two weeks ago, then a real game. What was it 10 days ago or whatever long ago was to get into this rhythm we're having, like real game weeks.”

“When you go from a Big Ten Championship game and have – what was it, 30 days off in between? I mean, that was tough. But yeah, I think our schedule this year has been really good. So props to Dan and that whole crew for setting up like this, and I think our players really enjoyed it as well.”

The Differences in Practice:

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, shoot, we prepared really well last year. I think just the time off between games was really hard. But yeah, these guys, we've been on a mission since week 1, and these guys have prepped, like, really pros from day one. I just think the rhythm of a normal game week has helped to have, like, today was a Wednesday practice for us.”

“I didn't know it was not Wednesday. Like, even my body clock as a coach, I'm on a game week to where last season, when you have that big layoff, you kind of have to create these weeks within the 25-30 days that you have off. They've done a great job of preparing. I think their body day clock is like mine. Everybody thinks it's Wednesday. I just think they've done a really good job up to this point. They prep like pros.”

On His Relationship with Cutter Leftwich:

“Cutter and I go back to 2021. Yeah, he was our GA at UTSA. Comes from a football family. His dad, Spencer, long time offensive line coach in college now in Texas high school football, obviously his brother, Mack at Texas Tech. So pretty cool connection there for Cutter.”

“We instantly connected. He's an outstanding football coach, recruiter, developer, everything that you want in an offensive line coach he is. I think being here with us in ’23, was big for his career as our GA. Left to go to North Texas, did an outstanding job there really reshaping their offensive line and helping them have a lot of success in the ‘24 season.”

“And then when (Mike Cavanaugh) left Oregon State, it was a pretty simple phone call. Dan and I agreed that Cutter was exactly what we wanted. We didn't interview anybody else. Brought him back to Eugene, and he's a big, big part of what we do, offensively, schematically and just a great developer, great person, and really excited to have him where I'm going, but I know he's focused on right now in this process and this game and want to finish this thing the right way with him.”

What Stands Out About Texas Tech’s Defense:

“They have elite players. These guys fly around. Starting with their front, I mean, they're as active as we've seen all season. Their linebackers are veteran and aggressive. Their back end is really good. So, I just say as a whole unit, you got really good players at every single position. Schematically, they pose some issues and spots, but I think they just play with relentless effort. They attack the ball, they force fumbles, they pick the ball off.”

“They just create a lot of pressure on the quarterback, too, with their edge pieces. So, I mean, they're battle-tested. They play some really good offenses. The Big 12 is a really good offensive league, and so for them to have the statistics that they've had and success they've had on defense, it's a credit to those players and the coaches and the culture that they've set at Texas Tech.”

How to Prep for Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez:

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He definitely has elite instincts. He can run sideline to sideline. He can make plays in the box. He can make plays out in space. He attacks the football with forced fumbles and interceptions. Shoot, he's ran touchdowns in. I've seen him strip a ball from a running back just running straight and running in for a touchdown.”

“So he has really good instincts. He's a veteran, he's played a lot of ball, and feels like he's really comfortable in their scheme. So, I do think he's definitely one of the better players we've played this season. And yeah, he definitely posed a lot of threats to us.”

How David Bailey Has Developed Since the Last Time They Faced Him at Stanford:

“We faced him. He's as good of a pass rusher as you're going to find in college football. I definitely think they complement each other, and they set him up for success with their scheme. So, we got to definitely have a really solid plan on him, on first and second down and then third downs, when they bring the rushers out and go attack the quarterback.”

“But no, he's a really good player. And you know, we've seen some other good rushers in this league. He is definitely somebody that you got to game plan for, for sure.”

If They’ve Talked to Kenny Dillingham About How Arizona State Found Success Against Texas Tech:

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I haven't, but you can see on film how they were trying to tackle him, just like every team you watch. And see the pattern that each offense is trying to get on a defense. But you know, that was a while ago. And Texas Tech, they're smart football coaches, and they'll have a plan against us based on what we do and see where their schematic advantages are against us, and it's our job to see those early on and adapt where we need to and develop a really solid plan to go attack them..”

"Arizona State definitely had success. success, but not a lot of people this year have had success against Texas Tech. They have really good players, really good coaches, and it'll be a definite test for us.”