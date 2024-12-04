Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Jumps to No. 2 With Na'eem Offord Flip From Ohio State
After a lengthy wait at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, 2025 five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord finally made his highly-anticipated decision and committed to the Oregon Ducks, flipping from the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Early National Signing Period on Wednesday. The Auburn Tigers were also in contention.
Offord stepped out for several minutes before returning to the auditorium to let the anticipation build. Once he sat down, a projector screen dropped down in front of him and his family played a video of Oregon coach Dan Lanning narrating a video of Duck highlights. Once the screen was lifted, Offord was seen wearing the Auburn hat before tossing it and putting on his green Ducks hat.
Oregon's recruiting class now jumps up to No. 2 on On3's team rankings. Right before Offord's announcement, the Ducks flipped five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from Cal.
Offord made an official visit to Oregon on June 14. He headed back to Eugene on Oct. 12, which also happened to be the day the Ducks hosted Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. Oregon won a 32-31 thriller, but it's now clear that wasn't the last win the Ducks had in store over the Buckeyes.
Offord, who committed to Ohio State on Feb. 4, told Rivals that his recruitment was a "three-man race" between Oregon, Auburn and Ohio State. The Parker High School product made official visits to Alabama (June 7), Eugene (June 14), Auburn (May 31), and Ohio State (June 21) since announcing that original commitment decision.
He also received other offers from the likes of Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Missouri, Nebraska, USC, Tennessee, Florida State and Clemson among many more.
Back in May, Offord denied reports on social media that his recruitment was "wide open," but clearly he had a change of heart and became open to hearing what other programs have to offer while staying committed to the Buckeyes up until Wednesday.
With Oregon now landing Offord, he officially joins a 2025 Ducks recruiting class that already features five-star talents like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Tre McNutt along with four-stars like linebacker Nasir Wyatt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, cornerback Dorian Brew, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jordan Davison, edge Matthew Johnson, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill and receiver Cooper Perry.
