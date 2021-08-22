Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week
New Guidelines for Oregon Sporting Events
The University of Oregon announced its updated guidelines Saturday for fans looking to attend sporting events.
READ MORE: University of Oregon Releases New Guidelines for Sporting Events
Jalil Tucker
Oregon landed its second Lincoln High School athlete this month after Jalil Tucker announced his commitment late Friday night. Tucker may be the most intriguing recruit for the Ducks in 2022 yet.
READ MORE: Jalil Tucker Commits to Oregon
READ MORE: Evaluating Jalil Tucker's Fit With Oregon
Tetairoa McMillan
The Ducks opened up the week by picking up Servite wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, winning a tight battle against Pac-12 foes Arizona and USC.
READ MORE: Tetairoa McMillan Commits to Oregon
READ MORE: Evaluation: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan
Ben Roberts
Utah standout defensive lineman Ben Roberts decommitted from Washington weeks after visiting Eugene for SNL camp. The Ducks are squarely in the mix and are looking for another win over the Huskies on the recruiting trail with a remaining need on the defensive line in 2022.
READ MORE: Ben Roberts Decommits From Washington
Oregon Ranked In Top 15 in Preseason AP Poll
Oregon opens up the 2021 season as the 11th-ranked team in the Preseason AP Top 25, the highest mark for any Pac-12 team.
READ MORE: Oregon Football Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll
Fall Camp
Oregon held a couple more practices in fall camp this week, and our Max Torres and Nick Battey gave an inside look as the Ducks prepare for the regular season.
READ MORE: August 16 Fall Camp Practice Report
READ MORE: August 19 Fall Camp Practice Report
READ MORE: Photos From August 19 Fall Camp Practice
Patrick Herbert
The Ducks tight end will miss some time due to a knee injury. He was expected to start, or at the very least be a steady contributor for the offense this year.
Oregon keeps tearing it up on the recruiting trail and on the field with kickoff closing in.
Freshman Focus: Seven McGee
Finally in Eugene, the running back is ready to make a name for himself.
Evaluation: Oregon Commit Jalil Tucker
The Ducks may have just added their most intriguing recruit yet in 2022.
READ MORE: Patrick Herbert Out With Knee Injury
Torres' Take: How Mario Cristobal Built a Strong Culture at Oregon
Max Torres breaks down how Mario Cristobal has put his own stamp on the Oregon football program and has it ascending toward new heights entering year four in Eugene.
READ MORE: Torres' Take: How Mario Cristobal Built a Strong Culture at Oregon
Oregon's Quarterback Outlook for the 2021 Season
Anthony Brown, Jay Butterfield, Ty Thompson, and Robby Ashford have all been impressive in fall camp, and the battle for the starting position may not be settled.
READ MORE: Analysis: Oregon's Quarterback Outlook for the 2021 Season
Dru Mathis
The Ducks veteran linebacker discussed his goals for his final season at Oregon, as well as his future career as a police officer.
READ MORE: Dru Mathis Preparing for Life Beyond Football After 2021
Seven McGee
Oregon freshman running back Seven McGee committed to the program over three years ago and is finally ready to make an impact in a Ducks uniform.
READ MORE: Freshman Focus: Seven McGee
Bradyn Swinson
The Ducks second-year defensive end is stronger and leaner and is impressing the coaching staff in fall camp as he pushes for a starting job.
READ MORE: Bradyn Swinson Continues Turning Heads in Fall Camp
Jeffrey Bassa
Freshman safety Jeffrey Bassa has made the most of his opportunities in fall camp and could see the field early in his first season.
READ MORE: Freshman Focus: Jeffrey Bassa
Top Three Trap Games on the Oregon Football Schedule
If anyone could pull off the upset against the Ducks in 2021, keep an eye on these three matchups.
READ MORE: Top Three Trap Games on the 2021 Oregon Football Schedule
