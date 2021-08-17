BREAKING: Tetairoa McMillan Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have scored on their fourth wide receiver commit of the 2022 recruiting class.

2022 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has committed to Oregon. He chose the Ducks over Arizona and USC. He announced on Instagram.

McMillan attends Servite High School, which boasts the No. 20 football team in the country, according to MaxPreps' high school rankings. He is a tall target at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, and he has shown signs of excellence this offseason when he was crowned the MVP of The Opening back in July. SI All-American ranked him the No. 63 overall player in the country and the No. 7 wide receiver for the class of 2022.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, McMillan will be a big target for the Ducks, but the wide receiver room now has a plethora of elite players. McMillan is the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon in 2022, joining Isaiah Sategna, Nicholas Anderson, and Stephon Johnson Jr.

McMillan took a few visits this summer, including to Eugene. Ducks Digest caught up with him multiple times after his trip to discuss what he enjoyed about it.

"I just felt comfortable up there," McMillan said. "They just showed me nothing but love. I could just be myself out there and just have fun."

Of course, McMillan enjoys playing football and has an extremely bright future in the sport, but he told Ducks Digest that sometimes he just wants to get away from football when he's on campus and be himself. He spent time with current Ducks Keith Brown and Seven McGee, and he created a quick bond with them.

"Most of it wasn't really about football," he said of his conversations with players. "They were just showing me a good time and just getting to know me personally. I feel like myself out there."

McMillan's main priority when choosing a college was to be developed into an NFL wide receiver. He said that while Oregon may not have a notable track record of taking receivers to the league, he believes that Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon can get him there."

"They've always been a winning program, and everybody knows it," he said of Oregon. "At the end of the day it's not about winning. It's about me getting to the next level. ]Pac-12 championships, Rose Bowl championships, national championships, everyone wants that, but the main goal is just to get to the next level.

"Anybody could argue that he's probably the best receiver coach in college right now," McMillan said of McClendon. "I like him. I like him a lot. He knows the game of football, and he has a lot of knowledge for it. He can teach me a lot of things. He can definitely breed me into a great wide receiver and just take me to the next level."

It's clear that Coach McClendon and the feeling of being himself on campus reigned supreme in his recruitment. He chose those things over USC's prowess for developing NFL receivers, as well as the opportunity to play with his high school quarterback Noah Fifita at Arizona.

The Ducks are now up to 18 commits in their conference-leading recruiting class. Despite now having four recruits at the position, they still have their eyes on a few wide receiver prospects including Darrius Clemons and Kevin Coleman.

With Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Isaiah Brevard already in town, the 2022 Ducks will have one of the most talented receiver rooms in the country.

