College Baseball Selection Monday: Field Of 64 Predictions, How To Watch
The Men's College World Series is here! The NCAA selection show is Monday morning at 9 a.m. PT. How to watch and predictions for the field of 64 reveal the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (42-14) as potential hosts of a regional, despite being upset by the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten baseball tournament.
Many conference champions will be crowned on Sunday, so expect more changes but as of now, Oregon has dropped from No. 12 to No. 18 in the RPI following a 1-1 week in Omaha.
The tournament bracket will be announced during the selection show at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, May 26 on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
What Happened In The Big Ten Tournament?
Top-seeded Oregon had its 11-game winning streak snapped in the final game of pool play, losing to Nebraska 7-3 on Saturday morning. Nebraska was the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, and the Cornhuskers advanced to face the Ducks after a walk-off win in extra innings over the Michigan State Spartans.
Originally scheduled for Friday night, the game between Oregon and Nebraska was postponed due to inclement weather.
Selection Monday Projection
D1Baseball revealed new projections after play on Saturday. The good news is, the Ducks were predicted to host a regional at PK Park in Eugene, with Arizona, Virginia and Fresno State as opponents. Oregon is a predicted No. 8 national seed.
Mark your calendars! Here is the 2025 NCAA DI baseball tournament schedule:
Selection show: Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 30-June 2
Super Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23
Led by coach Mark Wasikowski, the Ducks were the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after winning a share of the conference's regular season title. Wasikowski was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, but the Ducks are looking to add some more hardware to the trophy case.
After the early loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Wasikowski took much of the blame.
"Well obviously I didn't do a good enough job of getting them reset and ready to go for today," Coach Wasikowski said May 24. "One team showed up and they were ready to play and one team showed up and didn't look as ready to play as the other team and that was us. That's on me."
The Ducks will need to bounce back after an uncharacteristic loss to the Cornhuskers for a chance to get back to Omaha. Oregon fell behind early on Saturday morning vs. Nebraska and struggled to produce offense against Nebraska’s pitching. Nebraska scored two runs in the first and added an unearned run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Oregon committed a season-high four errors, three coming in the first five innings with two leading to runs.
