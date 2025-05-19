Oregon Ducks Athletics Win Incredible 8th Big Ten Title With Baseball, Track Victories
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their first athletic calendar year as a member of the Big Ten Conference. It was a year of transition as Oregon had previously been in the Pac-8/Pac-10/Pac-12 for over a half century.
Being in the Big Ten, Oregon faced off against teams all across the country. It made for a hectic travel schedule but that didn’t seem to phase the Ducks. Oregon finished the year winning eight different Big Ten championships across numerous sports.
Ducks Win Big Ten Championships In Eight Different Sports
The Oregon Ducks finished at the top of the Big Ten in eight sports. Oregon won the Big Ten in football, baseball, softball, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field, women’s cross country, and women’s golf.
Oregon Football Wins Big Ten Championship
The driving force of what has caused the conference realignment across collegiate sports is football. In Oregon’s first year in the Big Ten, they won the conference title. The Ducks ran the table in the regular season, going a perfect 12-0. This set up a Big Ten championship game with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon took care of business against Penn State, winning their first Big Ten conference football championship in their first season. The season did not end how Oregon wanted, as after earning the No. 1 spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, they fell in the quarterfinals to Ohio State at the Rose Bowl.
The season should still be considered a massive success. Additionally, after the season, Oregon had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks also landed the No. 2 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Ducks Dominate Big Ten On the Diamond
The Oregon Ducks baseball and softball team each won their respective Big Ten championships. The Ducks baseball team clinched the Big Ten title over the weekend in their sweep over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon's softball team took home the Big Ten title two weeks prior.
Both will look to keep their dreams alive of making the College World Series in the coming days. Oregon softball walked it off over Stanford on Sunday night to secure a spot in the Super Regional. Oregon baseball on the other hand is getting ready to play in the Big Ten tournament .
Ducks Bring Home Titles in Track and Field, Cross Country, and Golf
The Oregon Ducks have established themselves as a premier program in track and field. The Oregon men won the Big Ten title in both indoor and outdoor track and field. The women won the Big Ten in indoor track and field.
Additionally, Oregon's women's cross country and golf teams also were able to bring home Big Ten championships. Overall, the Ducks could not have asked for a better first year in this conference.