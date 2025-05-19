Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Athletics Win Incredible 8th Big Ten Title With Baseball, Track Victories

The Oregon Ducks won Big Ten titles in eight different sports in their first season as a member of the conference. Oregon track and field and baseball each won Big Ten championships over the weekend.

Cory Pappas

Oregon baseball players flash the "O" to fans after the Ducks beat the Toledo Rockets in their home opener at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon baseball players flash the “O” to fans after the Ducks beat the Toledo Rockets in their home opener at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their first athletic calendar year as a member of the Big Ten Conference. It was a year of transition as Oregon had previously been in the Pac-8/Pac-10/Pac-12 for over a half century.

Being in the Big Ten, Oregon faced off against teams all across the country. It made for a hectic travel schedule but that didn’t seem to phase the Ducks. Oregon finished the year winning eight different Big Ten championships across numerous sports. 

Ducks Win Big Ten Championships In Eight Different Sports

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn Sta
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks finished at the top of the Big Ten in eight sports. Oregon won the Big Ten in football, baseball, softball, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field, women’s cross country, and women’s golf. 

Oregon Football Wins Big Ten Championship

The driving force of what has caused the conference realignment across collegiate sports is football. In Oregon’s first year in the Big Ten, they won the conference title. The Ducks ran the table in the regular season, going a perfect 12-0. This set up a Big Ten championship game with the Penn State Nittany Lions

Oregon took care of business against Penn State, winning their first Big Ten conference football championship in their first season. The season did not end how Oregon wanted, as after earning the No. 1 spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, they fell in the quarterfinals to Ohio State at the Rose Bowl. 

The season should still be considered a massive success. Additionally, after the season, Oregon had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks also landed the No. 2 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports. 

Ducks Dominate Big Ten On the Diamond

Oregon’s Carter Garate (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam against Iowa during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2
Oregon’s Carter Garate (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam against Iowa during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks baseball and softball team each won their respective Big Ten championships. The Ducks baseball team clinched the Big Ten title over the weekend in their sweep over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon's softball team took home the Big Ten title two weeks prior.

Both will look to keep their dreams alive of making the College World Series in the coming days. Oregon softball walked it off over Stanford on Sunday night to secure a spot in the Super Regional. Oregon baseball on the other hand is getting ready to play in the Big Ten tournament .

Ducks Bring Home Titles in Track and Field, Cross Country, and Golf

Oregon’s Pat Vialva, carries the Big Ten Trophy during day three of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May
Oregon’s Pat Vialva, carries the Big Ten Trophy during day three of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 18, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have established themselves as a premier program in track and field. The Oregon men won the Big Ten title in both indoor and outdoor track and field. The women won the Big Ten in indoor track and field.

Additionally, Oregon's women's cross country and golf teams also were able to bring home Big Ten championships. Overall, the Ducks could not have asked for a better first year in this conference.

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

