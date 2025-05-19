Oregon Ducks' Mason Neville On Verge Of History As Ducks Rise In Top-25 Rankings
Oregon Ducks junior outfielder Mason Neville is one of the top 25 college baseball players in the country after hitting .302, collected a .460 on-base percentage, and had a .809 slugging percentage (tied for No. 13 in the country) during the regular season. The winner for the Golden Spikes Award will be named on June 21.
As the leadoff batter, Neville is the nation's leader in home runs at 26 to go along with 56 runs batted in, 52 walks (tied for No. 13 in the nation), and nine stolen bases for the Oregon Ducks. He set single-season program records in home runs and walks.
"If a pro team calls me and asks, I’m telling them, 'Potential all-star.'"- Mark Wasikowski on Mason Neville
Only six Oregon baseball players have been named semifinalists for the award: Thyler Anderson (2011), Alex Keudell (2012), Jimmie Sherfy (2013), David Peterson (2017) and Aaron Zavala (2021). No Oregon player has ever won the honor and Neville could make history as the first Duck to do so.
After a 3-0 weekend, Oregon rose in D1Baseball’s latest top 25 rankings. The Ducks moved up to No. 4 from No. 5 as conference tournaments and postseason play come into sight. No. 1 is LSU, No. 2 is Texas, No. 3 is North Carolina and No. 5 is Arkansas.
"He's on time, he's practicing hard, he's doing the right things that are leading his athletic ability to be developed and grow. He's crushing it in the weight room. He's super athletic."- Mark Wasikowski on Mason Neville
Neville was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the MLB Draft in 2022 out of high school in Henderson, Nevada. The 6-3 leftie didn't sign with the Reds and committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks instead. He then transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.
“Mason Neville is one heck of a hitter, and I hope he wins the Golden Spikes. He’s got a real chance... When a hitter is in the zone, (the baseball) just looks like a beachball coming in there. It seems that’s kind of where (Neville) is at right now.”- Mark Wasikowski on Mason Neville
Across college baseball, Oregon is tied for No. 4 in shutouts, No. 7 with 107 home runs, tied for No. 4 in shutouts, No. 14 in earned run average at 4.00, No. 16 in fielding percentage at 979, and No. 17 in slugging percentage at .531.
After finishing the regular season with a 41-13 overall record and 22-8 record in conference play, Oregon was named co-Big Ten Conference champions along with the UCLA Bruins. In the first full year in the Big Ten, Oregon's athletic department has now captured eight conference championships (baseball, men's track and field, football, softball, women's cross country, men's indoor track and field, women's indoor track and field, women's golf).
The Ducks were rewarded the No. 1 seed in the conference baseball tournament and will have the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 12 Michigan State Spartans in their pool.
On Thursday, May 22, the Ducks will play the Spartans at 4 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. On Friday, May 23, the Ducks will play the Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. All games will be played at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Nebraska. The Ducks are entering the tournament on a 10-game winning streak.
Oregon is expected to host a regional at PK Park in Eugene. They have done so three times in its baseball history (2012, 2013, 2021) and have hosted a super regional two times (2012, 2023).