Controversial Home Plate Call Goes Viral, Oregon Ducks Upset By Utah Valley
At a packed PK Park on Friday night at the Eugene Regional, the Oregon Ducks fell short to the Utah Valley Wolverines of the Western Athletic Conference at PK Park, 6-5. An upset from the Big Ten Conference regular season champions at the hands of a mid-major program doesn't come without some controversy.
The understandably questionable call at home plate during the bottom of the eighth inning is all that is being talked about. With Oregon trailing, 6-4, no outs and runners on the corners, first and third base. Oregon junior Anson Aroz was looking to tag up from third after a fly ball to left field coming off the bat from junior Chase Meggers, Aroz ran through Utah Valley's redshirt junior catcher Mason Strong.
The original call from the home plate umpire AJ Mendel was that Aroz was safe. After a lengthy review from the booth, Aroz was not only called out but ejected for "malicious contact' in the collision. The takes during such an important call from Mendel is being discussed as a game-changing error that led to No. 12 Oregon's loss in the opening round.
According to the NCAA baseball's rules regarding obstruction at home plate, it follows:
- A defensive player cannot block a base without clear possession of the ball.
- Penalty for obstruction results in immediate dead ball and runner awarded one base.
Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski had this to say about the game deciding play not in favor of the Ducks.
"I feel bad for the umpires. They said it came from Pittsburgh, and it was out of their hands, and I'm really proud of the way Anson Aroz went into home plate the way he did. I was taught to play hard. I was taught to get after it by my dad and my coaches growing up, and unfortunately, playing hard was not rewarded tonight by whatever rule was supposedly violated by a player that was playing hard."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski
6-11 right-handed junior Jason Reitz was handed just his second loss of the 2025 season after allowing six runs (five earned) through six full innings against Utah Valley. In the third inning alone, the Wolverines scored four runs. It's hard to believe that Reitz ended up in this losing situation after dealing up a career-high 14 strikeouts through 110 pitches thrown against the Wolverines.
"The fourteen Ks is what it is, but the bottom line is I don't feel like I did my job to the standard that I need to do to help us win the game. We'll come out tomorrow and fight for the next three days, and that's all we can do."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski
Against Utah Valley in the opening round loss, junior center fielder Mason Neville went 2-for-5 with one strikeout and no runs batted in. The 2025 MLB Draft prospect is projected as the No. 32 talent, according to MLB.com.
Oregon now awaits the Cal Poly Mustangs from the Big West at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 31.
"I think they'll play great tomorrow. Backs against the wall. These guys played with their backs against the wall, they played their best baseball when they've done that. And so, I think we're going to play fantastic."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski
On a more positive note for the Oregon athletic department, coach Melyssa Lombardi and the Ducks' softball team advanced in the Women's College World Series on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Only five schools across college athletics have reached the postseason in football, men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball, softball and baseball. Oregon, North Carolina Tar Heels of the Atlantic Coast Conference, and four Southeastern Conference programs in the Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas Longhorns.