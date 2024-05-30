Oregon Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Transfer Guard Set To Visit Ducks
EUGENE - Oregon men's basketball is expecting a visitor in the coming week. Wooga Poplar, a guard from the University of Miami, will visit Oregon next week, according to CBS Sport's Jon Rothstein.
Poplar, a key part of the Hurricanes' offense, announced he would put his name on the transfer portal while simultaneously entering the NBA draft. However, on Wednesday, Poplar withdrew from the draft.
I felt like there was a better opportunity for me somewhere else", Poplar told Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports. "Miami is a great school, but I felt like I needed to move on."
Following his decision to exit the draft, his father revealed to Rothstein that Poplar would be taking a cross-country flight to visit the Ducks.
Originally a 4-star recruit in the class of 2021, Poplar spent his last three seasons as a Miami Hurricane and was a part of Miami's Final Four run in 2023. That season, Poplar averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.
Last season, the 6-foot-five guard had a successful season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.6 points from the field. Notably, Poplar scored a season-high 25 points against La Salle. However, he wanted to do more and felt Miami was not the place to do so.
Poplar is heading to Eugene to find a program and offense that better suits his playing style.
"When I was at Miami, I was kinda in the corner. No plays run for me. So, I need to go to a school where I have plays run for me, and I can get my teammates involved. I feel like I can do way more than just stand in the corner."- Wooga Poplar
"I can show more coming off ball screens," explained Poplar. "I'm not just a spot-up guy. I feel like I can do everything on the floor. That's what I'm looking for in my next year."
If Poplar were to commit to Oregon, he would be competing for a starting guard sport left by last season's stand-out Jermaine Couisnard. Will Poplar trade the palm trees of South Florida for the Pines of Eugene? Only time will tell.