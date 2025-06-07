Five-Star Offensive Line Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Reveals Finalists
After striking out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to Miami earlier this spring, the Oregon Ducks have focused their attention on another highly regarded offensive line recruit .
Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho released his final four schools list and the Ducks made the cut alongside Penn State, Auburn, and LSU. Interestingly enough, Iheanacho left his in-state school of Maryland off his list.
With Cantwell pledging to the Hurricane, Oregon immediately identified Iheanacho as their top target along the offensive trenches.
The No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 6 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Iheanacho has been predicted to commit to the Ducks by 247Sports Staff Projection. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also has Oregon as the leaders in Iheanacho’s recruitment, giving the Ducks an 86.1 percent chance of landing the five-star recruit.
Iheanacho would be the perfect player to breathe some life back into Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class.
The program has been down on their recruiting luck since the beginning of the year with their highest rated commit, five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, flipping to rival Washington.
Iheanacho spoke earlier this spring with On3 about what he likes about Oregon, particularly the Ducks’ coaching staff.
“My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top. I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon,” Iheanacho said.
The Maryland native has already visited LSU and will be heading to Auburn this weekend before hitting up Penn State on June 13. Oregon will get the final crack at trying to land Iheanacho’s commitment. Iheanacho is expected to be in Eugene on an official visit on June 20.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Iheanacho's potential could put him at the top of NFL Draft boards when it's all said and done.
"Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility. Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond, but could also become a rare guard candidate," Brooks said.
In addition to Iheanacho, the Ducks could juice up their 2026 recruiting class with another highly touted offensive prospect. Recently, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons altered his visit schedule and knocked USC off his list. Lyons has only two visits set and is visiting Oregon on June 13 and then BYU on June 19.
If the Ducks land a combination of Lyons and Iheanacho, two five-star prospects, it would be the jumpstart the program needs going into the beginning of the summer.