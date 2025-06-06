Updated Top 25 Rankings: Oregon Ducks Remain Among Nation's Elite Teams
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a stellar 2024 season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks finished the regular season with an undefeated record as the No.1 team in the nation. Although the season ended with a playoff loss, they are looking to get right back to where they left off.
CBS Sports released its version of a top 25 ahead of the summer based on cumulative rankings. The ranking is based off of multiple other polls, released by CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Fox Sports, and Bleacher Report. In the compiled list, the Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 7.
“Expectations are grand at Oregon following last season’s triumphant championship in the Big Ten. However, a Rose Bowl loss to eventual national title winner Ohio State left a stain on an otherwise notable campaign,” CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote.
There are two Big Ten teams ranked higher than the Ducks, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. While Oregon will not play Ohio State in the regular season, the team will face the Nittany Lions in a major matchup. It will be during Penn State’s annual White Out on Sept. 27.
One note CBS Sports added was the quarterback position. Quarterback Dante Moore will be getting his first shot as the starter for the Ducks in 2025. There will be high expectations for Moore with the quarterbacks that preceded him.
“Dante Moore is the new quarterback for the Ducks after success at the position with Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel,” Crawford wrote.
Moore transferred from UCLA to Oregon in 2024, sitting behind Gabriel for a season. While at UCLA in 2023, Moore passed for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and threw nine interceptions. Oregon has had two first-round quarterback draft picks since 2020. Gabriel fell to the third round in this year’s draft but was a Heisman finalist. Moore will have pressure on him but is well-prepared for the job.
“This year has been a learning year for me,” Moore told On3’s Pete Nakos. “Transferring in with Dillon was probably one of the best things I ever did. Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him. I learned a lot from him. He’s been in college for quite some time, and I'm glad that the Browns picked him up.”
The depth of the wide receiver position may be a concern heading into the 2025 season. Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart recently suffered a knee injury, and he was set to be Moore’s top target this season. According to reports, the knee injury could keep him out for the full year.
The Ducks will have a couple of returning players including tight end Kenyon Sadiq, wide receiver Justius Lowe, running back, Noah Whittington, and wide receiver Jayden Limar. Hopefully, the Ducks' returning players can take a big step next season, with the four of them totaling less than 750 receiving yards in 2024.
Through the portal, Oregon added wide receiver Malik Benson and will have five-star wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore. The two are coming in with high expectations that can help boost the offense in 2025.
The Ducks had one of the top defenses last season hoping to continue this season. The team lost a couple of its top players to the 2025 NFL Draft but will have key returning players such as linebacker Bryce Boettcher and edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.
Being ranked inside the top ten despite multiple departures after the 2024 season is not a bad position to be in, but the Oregon Ducks are looking to get on top.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.