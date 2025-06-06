Ducks Digest

Updated Top 25 Rankings: Oregon Ducks Remain Among Nation's Elite Teams

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a stellar 2024 college football season. The Ducks were the No. 1 ranked team in the nation after an undefeated regular season. Where do Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks rank in an early top-25 rankings for 2025?

Angela Miele

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a stellar 2024 season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks finished the regular season with an undefeated record as the No.1 team in the nation. Although the season ended with a playoff loss, they are looking to get right back to where they left off.

CBS Sports released its version of a top 25 ahead of the summer based on cumulative rankings. The ranking is based off of multiple other polls, released by CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Fox Sports, and Bleacher Report. In the compiled list, the Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 7.

“Expectations are grand at Oregon following last season’s triumphant championship in the Big Ten. However, a Rose Bowl loss to eventual national title winner Ohio State left a stain on an otherwise notable campaign,” CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring ga
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are two Big Ten teams ranked higher than the Ducks, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. While Oregon will not play Ohio State in the regular season, the team will face the Nittany Lions in a major matchup. It will be during Penn State’s annual White Out on Sept. 27.

One note CBS Sports added was the quarterback position. Quarterback Dante Moore will be getting his first shot as the starter for the Ducks in 2025. There will be high expectations for Moore with the quarterbacks that preceded him.

“Dante Moore is the new quarterback for the Ducks after success at the position with Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel,” Crawford wrote.

Moore transferred from UCLA to Oregon in 2024, sitting behind Gabriel for a season. While at UCLA in 2023, Moore passed for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and threw nine interceptions. Oregon has had two first-round quarterback draft picks since 2020. Gabriel fell to the third round in this year’s draft but was a Heisman finalist. Moore will have pressure on him but is well-prepared for the job.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, A
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms

MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State

“This year has been a learning year for me,” Moore told On3’s Pete Nakos. “Transferring in with Dillon was probably one of the best things I ever did. Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him. I learned a lot from him. He’s been in college for quite some time, and I'm glad that the Browns picked him up.” 

The depth of the wide receiver position may be a concern heading into the 2025 season. Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart recently suffered a knee injury, and he was set to be Moore’s top target this season. According to reports, the knee injury could keep him out for the full year. 

The Ducks will have a couple of returning players including tight end Kenyon Sadiq, wide receiver Justius Lowe, running back, Noah Whittington, and wide receiver Jayden Limar. Hopefully, the Ducks' returning players can take a big step next season, with the four of them totaling less than 750 receiving yards in 2024. 

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisc
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Through the portal, Oregon added wide receiver Malik Benson and will have five-star wide receiver recruit  Dakorien Moore. The two are coming in with high expectations that can help boost the offense in 2025. 

The Ducks had one of the top defenses last season hoping to continue this season. The team lost a couple of its top players to the 2025 NFL Draft but will have key returning players such as linebacker Bryce Boettcher and edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Being ranked inside the top ten despite multiple departures after the 2024 season is not a bad position to be in, but the Oregon Ducks are looking to get on top.

The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/News