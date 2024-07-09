Oregon Ducks To Hold Candlelight Vigil For Khyree Jackson After Tragic Death
The Oregon Ducks will hold a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of Khyree Jackson tomorrow, July 10, in Autzen Stadium.
The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. and will be open to the public. All may enter Autzen Stadium through the South Gate beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will be seated in the South stands.
The standout Oregon cornerback and Minnesota Vikings rookie Jackson died in a car accident on Friday night.
He was 24 years old.
According to police, Jackson was killed in Upper Marlboro Maryland along with two former high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.
Maryland State Police say Jackson was a passenger in the car that was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. All three occupants in the vehicle were killed. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash where no other injuries occurred.
Jackson, who the Vikings selected with the eighth pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, came to Oregon as a transfer, beginning his career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons.
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning offered his thoughts on his former player on social media Saturday morning.
"RIP Khyree... ,"Lanning said. "Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."
In his one season with the Ducks, Jackson was named First-Team All-Pac-12 by the coaches, as well as First-Team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press.
Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said he is "crushed" by Jackson's death. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team," said O'Connell in a statement. "His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.
"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him."
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.