Fatal Shooting at Candlelight Vigil for Former Oregon Ducks CB, Minnesota Vikings Rookie
A rough week got rougher for the loved ones of the late Khyree Jackson.
The former Oregon Football player and Minnesota Vikings rookie died last Saturday in a car crash that also took the lives high school teammates and friends Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.. A candlelight vigil Friday became a site of more loss.
Two people were shot in the parking lot after the memorial at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, just south of Baltimore.
According to the Prince George's Police Department, an adult man who was shot died. An adult woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
FOX 5 reports both victims are in their 20s.
In 2016, the trio were part of Wise High School's state championship team. The shooting comes less than a week after the three teammates died when their vehicle was struck by another at a high rate of speed in Upper Marlboro. A report indicated that "alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash."
The vigil at the high school was intended to close out a devastating week for loved ones. Following the crash, remembrances have taken place online as well as in person. Oregon Athletics released a video honoring the late Duck. A vigil was held in Autzen Stadium, where coach Dan Lanning and multiple players gave tributes to their friend and teammate.
"On 6:30 Monday morning we had a team meeting and it's a team meeting you hope to never have," Lanning said. "There is a lot of guys hurting in that room. We spent some time telling stories about a guy we all love: Khyree. It was fun reflecting back on some of those stories and remembering a person who made an impact on all of our lives."
Jackson's family flew to Eugene to attend that vigil. Now, another death has taken place in their neighborhood.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.