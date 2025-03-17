Ducks Digest

NCAA Tournament Bracket Upset Alert: Michigan, Texas A&M?

The Oregon Ducks are the No. 5 seed in the East region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Are the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies on upset alert? Here are some key matchups for Thursday and Friday's March Madness first round games.

Cory Pappas

Feb 5, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) puts up a shot over Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) puts up a shot over Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are the No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, playing the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames in the first round. The 12 vs. 5 matchups are always a popular upset pick in brackets. 

What games are prime for an upset?

No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan

Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) walks on court during the first half against t
Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) walks on court during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The UC San Diego Tritons are one of the trendiest upset picks in the field, and for good reason. The Tritons finished the season with a 30-4 record and Big West regular season and tournament title. They are led by four players that average in double figures; Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones (19.5 points per game), Tyler McGhie (16.4 points per game), Hayden Gray (11.2 points per game), and Nordin Kapic (10.6 points per game). 

Michigan will try to exploit their size advantage down low in this game with big men Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. The Wolverines guard play hasn’t been great this season and that is where the Tritons can capitalize. Guard play wins in March and UC San Diego has the advantage there. 

No. 13 Yale vs No. 4 Texas A&M

Nov 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Yale Bulldogs players look on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden
Nov 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Yale Bulldogs players look on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Yale Bulldogs are the big dance once again and are ready to make another run. Just last season, the Bulldogs pulled off an upset as a No. 13 seed against the No. 4 seeded Auburn Tigers. This year, they are once again a No. 13 seed and facing off an SEC team as the No. 4. 

Yale coach James Jones is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament. Jones is in his 26th year as Bulldogs coach and will be making his fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. His overall tournament record is 2-4. 

Texas A&M is a defensive minded team that ranked in the top ten in virtually every defensive metric. Their offense is nothing to write home about, so Yale should be be able to hang around. The Bulldogs shoot a healthy 38.8 percent throw three point range so if they have just an average night from deep, look out.

MORE: NCAA Tournament Betting Odds: No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott Over Ohio State, Georgia

MORE: What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, BYU

No. 12 McNeese vs. No 5. Clemson

Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Sincere Parker (21) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide g
Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Sincere Parker (21) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The McNeese Cowboys have made their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Will Wade. McNeese was a No. 12 seed in last year's tournament as well and lost to the No. 5 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs. Is this the year the Cowboys win their first ever tournament game?

McNeese has a deep rotation and plays eight players more than 15 minutes a game. They may not have a lot of a size, but they have one guard after another and can cause havoc for other team's backcourts.

The Tigers went on a deep run in the tournament last season and made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Something of note heading into this game is both Clemson coach Brad Brownell and McNeese coach Will Wade have rumors swirling about taking either the vacant NC State or Indiana coaching jobs.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/News