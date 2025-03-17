NCAA Tournament Bracket Upset Alert: Michigan, Texas A&M?
The Oregon Ducks are the No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, playing the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames in the first round. The 12 vs. 5 matchups are always a popular upset pick in brackets.
What games are prime for an upset?
No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan
The UC San Diego Tritons are one of the trendiest upset picks in the field, and for good reason. The Tritons finished the season with a 30-4 record and Big West regular season and tournament title. They are led by four players that average in double figures; Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones (19.5 points per game), Tyler McGhie (16.4 points per game), Hayden Gray (11.2 points per game), and Nordin Kapic (10.6 points per game).
Michigan will try to exploit their size advantage down low in this game with big men Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. The Wolverines guard play hasn’t been great this season and that is where the Tritons can capitalize. Guard play wins in March and UC San Diego has the advantage there.
No. 13 Yale vs No. 4 Texas A&M
The Yale Bulldogs are the big dance once again and are ready to make another run. Just last season, the Bulldogs pulled off an upset as a No. 13 seed against the No. 4 seeded Auburn Tigers. This year, they are once again a No. 13 seed and facing off an SEC team as the No. 4.
Yale coach James Jones is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament. Jones is in his 26th year as Bulldogs coach and will be making his fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. His overall tournament record is 2-4.
Texas A&M is a defensive minded team that ranked in the top ten in virtually every defensive metric. Their offense is nothing to write home about, so Yale should be be able to hang around. The Bulldogs shoot a healthy 38.8 percent throw three point range so if they have just an average night from deep, look out.
No. 12 McNeese vs. No 5. Clemson
The McNeese Cowboys have made their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Will Wade. McNeese was a No. 12 seed in last year's tournament as well and lost to the No. 5 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs. Is this the year the Cowboys win their first ever tournament game?
McNeese has a deep rotation and plays eight players more than 15 minutes a game. They may not have a lot of a size, but they have one guard after another and can cause havoc for other team's backcourts.
The Tigers went on a deep run in the tournament last season and made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Something of note heading into this game is both Clemson coach Brad Brownell and McNeese coach Will Wade have rumors swirling about taking either the vacant NC State or Indiana coaching jobs.