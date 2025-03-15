Ducks Digest

NCAA Tournament: What Oregon Ducks Must Improve To Make March Madness Run

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is hitting his stride individually after two strong showings at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. With Selection Sunday just two days away, center Nate Bittle looks to make a deeper postseason run in the NCAA Tournament.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) yells in excitement Friday, March 14, 2025, during the third round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) yells in excitement Friday, March 14, 2025, during the third round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks' eight-game winning streak has come to an end after falling to the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals, 74-64. Despite the loss, Oregon center Nate Bittle was fantastic in his two performances at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In the second-round victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, the 7-0 senior center was dynamic across the board while putting together seven points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

"Yesterday, I do what I had to do to help my team win. They were taking some shots yesterday, and I helped my team in assists and rebounding and stuff like that. Today, I just tried to do my job."

Nate Bittle on tournament performance
Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) defends Oregon center Nate Bittle (32)
Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) defends Oregon center Nate Bittle (32) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against the Spartans the following day, he finished with a game-high 22 points on an efficient 9-for-15 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Michigan State won the battle on the glass against Oregon, 36-29.

"They (Michigan State) have some talented scorers, but we didn't do a good job getting to that rebounds in the first half. They were up, I think, 10 on the boards in the first half, and that's not something we've got to do against a good team if we want to win."

Nate Bittle after loss to Michigan State

Nobody outside of Bittle could step up offensively as the rest of the Ducks seemed to take quick shot after quick shot, not allowing coach Dana Altman's offense to come into fruition. For the next few days of practice, this group is well aware that securing boards and finishing defensive executions must be fixed before Oregon plays their first round game in the NCAA Tournament.

"We know what we've got to do to win. It starts with the rebounding the ball, getting stops on defense, and offense is going to come. If we do those things, we'll be good."

Nate Bittle on what Oregon needs to fix

Oregon ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten and tied for No. 115 in the country in rebounding at 35.8 per game. As for where the Ducks rank nationally in field goal percentage defense, it's No. 132 at 43.0 while giving up 70.8 points per game which is tied for No. 144.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) shoots over Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32)
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) shoots over Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) and Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With all that being said, it was an up-and-down and then way back up first campaign in the Big Ten for the Oregon men's basketball program. The Ducks finished with a 12-8 conference record in the second-best league in all of college basketball. Oregon enters the start of March Madness with a 24-9 overall record.

"You know it was good. It's a different league, more physical and stuff, but I enjoyed it a lot."

Nate Bittle on the Big Ten

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on CBS at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 16. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oregon currently as a No. 5 seed playing in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

