Selection Sunday, NCAA Tournament Bracket Revealed: Oregon Ducks No. 5 Seed
Selection Sunday has arrived, meaning the NCAA Tournament for men's college basketball bracket has been revealed. The No. 1 overall seed is the Auburn Tigers.
The Oregon Ducks are the No. 5 seed in the East Region, and they will face the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames. If Oregon wins they face the winner of No. 4 Arizona vs. 13 Akron.
Unlike the Big Ten and the SEC Tournaments... the ACC, Big 12, and Big East Tournaments were won by the No. 1 seed. St. John's cruised past Creighton on Saturday, while the Duke Blue Devils survived the conference tournament without star forward Cooper Flagg, beating Louisville 73-62 in the championship game. In the Big 12, the Houston Cougars held off Arizona to win the conference title.
The injury update on Flagg is he will be available for the NCAA Tournament. Flagg sprained his left ankle during Duke’s win against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and even required wheelchair assistance. He was able to walk on his own shortly after, but he missed the rest of the tournament after his injury.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected the top overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament to be Auburn. Joining the Tigers as No. 1 seeds, Lunardi projected Duke, Houston, and the Florida Gators. In CBS Sports' Jerry Palm's bracket project, he had the same No. 1 seeds.
Palm and Lunardi agreed on a number of the top seed lines, but they disagreed on teams such as Oregon, Iowa State, Michigan. Palm has the Ducks, Cyclones, and Wolverines all on a higher seed line than Lunardi.
Palm had Oregon on the No. 4 seed line, while Lunardi had the Ducks at No. 5. Lunardi seems to reward Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament run, giving the Wolverines a No. 4 seed, compared to a No. 3 seed in Palm's projection.
What about teams on the bubble? With some conference championships still being decided on Sunday, programs like Indiana, North Carolina, and Boise State had a close eye on a few of the day's games.
There were few bid stealers, though. VCU beat George Mason to win the Atlantic 10 Conference. Additionally, the UAB Blazers lost to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday. On Saturday night, UC Irvine Anteaters had a chance to earn an automatic bid if they won the Big West Conference, but they lost to UC San Diego in the title game.
The resumes of both Indiana and North Carolina have been heavily debated, with the Tar Heels only having one Quad 1 win compared to the Hoosier's four Quad 1 wins. In the end, North Carolina will play one of the first four games for the No. 11 seed in the South Region.
The first round of March Madness will begin on Thursday, March 20. The 'First Four' will play games on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the Round of 64. The Final Four games will take place on April 5 with the National Championship on April 7. Who will be the one to cut down the nets?