Oregon Ducks’ Bryce Boettcher, Paige Sinicki Awarded Prestigious Big Ten Honor
The Oregon Ducks had two athletes recognized for both their on and off the field excellence. The Big Ten conference awarded Oregon Ducks’ linebacker Bryce Boettcher of the football team and infielder Paige Sinicki of the softball team the Big Ten Medal of Honor.
This is the 111th Medal of Honor Class. It is given to one male and one female athlete from the graduating class of each member institution. 36 athletes across the Big Ten and 15 different sports were awarded.
Bryce Boettcher, From Walk-On to All-Big Ten
Bryce Boettcher committed to play with the Oregon Ducks football team out of the nearby South Eugene High School in 2021. Boettcher joined the team as a walk-on and slowly worked his way up, becoming a a key piece of the Oregon defense.
In 2024, Boettcher led the Ducks in tackles with 94 total. He also had two sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. Boettcher was named Second-team All-Big Ten for his performance last season. Oregon won the Big Ten conference and made the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014. They only lost one game all season, going 13-1.
In addition to being a star on the defensive end of the football for coach Dan Lanning’s defense, Boettcher is also a great baseball player. Just like he did in football, Boettcher had a breakout year on the diamond in 2024. He hit .276 with 12 home runs, 35 runs batted in, and even stole 15 bases. Boettcher was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Boettcher opted to not play baseball in the spring of 2025 and is focused on football. He announced earlier this offseason that he would be returning to school for his fifth season with the football team this upcoming fall.
It will be a huge boost for the Oregon defense to get their leading tackler and senior leader back for another season.
Paige Sinicki's Glove Helps Lead Ducks Defense
Paige Sinicki has played all four of her collegiate softball seasons with the Oregon Ducks from 2022 through 2025. Right away as a freshman, she became an impact player for the Ducks. Sinicki was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive team in 2022. Sinicki was named All-Defense in the Pac-12 in 2023 and was also the 2024 Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
After Oregon moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference last year, Sinicki still kept bringing in the awards. She was named a member of All-Big Ten First team and to the All-Defensive team in 2025.
At the plate last season, Sinicki hit .376 with 50 runs batted in. The Ducks won the Big Ten conference and made it all the way to the Women’s College World Series.