Oregon Ducks' Emotional Tribute To Honor Fallen Teammates
For the third year in a row, the Oregon Ducks football team came together for a hike to honor two passed former Ducks: tight end Spencer Webb and cornerback Khyree Jackson.
The Spencer Butte hike tradition, now a symbolic end to the summer off season during the coach Dan Lanning era, involved the Ducks hiking the 1.7 mile uphill trek to the 2,000 foot peak, the highest natural elevation in the county with a clear view of Autzen Stadium.
The butte was coincidentally picked, despite bearing Webb's first name, after his sudden passing during a cliff diving accident at Triangle Lake July 13, 2022. Jackson passed away two years later from being struck by a drunk driver on July 6, 2024.
Like the year before, the Ducks football social media account posted the video of the hike, with Lanning speaking on the legacy left behind by Webb and Jackson.
"So look, we do this every single year," Lanning said at the top of the butte. "Some of you guys know, some of you don't know, why we do that. We have a fallen brother. Spencer Webb. We have another fallen brother, Khyree Jackson, that don't get to sit where you're sitting right now. Part of this team, lost too soon and we don't get the opportunity to enjoy that moment with them anymore so part of this is remembrance for those guys who were a part of our team. Once you're part of our team, you're forever a part of our team."
"The other piece that you walk away with is that this is the end of summer," Lanning continued. "We just finished our summer workout and right now you should have a sense of accomplishment. But you've also got to realize there's more on that plate to eat and you want to finish the plate."
Lanning's speech played as shots of Oregon athletes climbing up the butte continued to roll. Ducks like wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. took in the sights and solemnly reflected on the hikes' message.
This year, there are no longer any current Oregon Duck tight ends that played with Spencer Webb or cornerbacks that played with Jackson. The last tight ends to play with Webb graduated last year; Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson (who changed his number in the NFL to Webb's No.8 to honor his fallen teammate).
Though many current Ducks might not know the legacy left behind by Jackson and Webb, several former Ducks mourned one year since Jackson's death just a couple weeks ago, including Dallas Cowboy and former Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden.
"1 year without you 5 I miss you so much," Holden wrote on X.
Since his passing, the Khyree Jackson foundation, created by the fallen athlete's parents, announced they're offering a $1,000 scholarship to a senior student bound for a four-year college or junior college. from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland (Jackson's alma mater).
Webb's brother, Cody Webb, holds a football camp during the month of July in his honor at his alma mater, Christian Brothers High School.
“You’re kind of reliving what his dreams were kind of outside of football,” said Cody Webb to FOX 40 in Sacramento about the event. “To help kids and things of that sort. So, to kinda keep that torch going on his behalf is a bit emotional, but it’s in a positive way.”