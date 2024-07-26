Does Oregon Ducks’ Justin Herbert Deserve To Be Among Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert recently signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers that is worth $52.5 million. Among NFL quarterbacks, Herbert's contract is behind only Joe Burrow of Cincinnati ($55 million), Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville ($55 million) and Jared Goff of Detroit ($53 million.)
Herbert's Chargers contract is more than notable signal-callers like: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City ($45 million), Josh Allen, Buffalo ($43 million) and Lamar Jackson, Baltimore ($52 million.)
Those figures are what they are and certainly subject to change. NFL teams are not anxious to part ways with an elite quarterback and, as such, contract amounts are only likely to increase over time. Rather than risking a free agency bidding war, general managers look to sign extensions, which is great for the players but perhaps not so much for the teams. The underlying question, however, is whether the player has earned such a lucrative deal.
Colin Cowherd, host of “The Herd” recently unveiled his top 10 quarterbacks based on who he believes should be paid the most. His criteria include wins, production, health and the quarterback’s ability to elevate others. Cowherd’s list is broken into three categories: Rising Stars, Great QB’s with a flaw and Superstars.
Herbert was ranked as a rising star and No. 7 in the overall list. On the plus side, he is the first quarterback in league history to have thrown for more than 4,000 yards in three straight years. His overall record as a starting quarterback of 30-32 will not jump off the page at anyone but consider Herbert will be playing for his fourth coach and fifth offensive coordinator.
Despite the significant coaching turnover, his stat line is solid with a completion percentage of 66.6. He has passed for 17,223 yards with 114 touchdowns and 42 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 95.7. One can argue that Herbert has elevated the play of his teammates while playing under difficult conditions.
Health wise, Herbert has suffered several injuries including a shoulder issue, rib cartilage fracture and two broken fingers. However, only the last fracture on a finger in his throwing hand caused him to miss any games. All-in-all, Cowherd’s assessment of Herbert as a rising star warrants a place in the top 10.
While we could run a comparison between Herbert and all those listed ahead of him, let’s consider the stats for another 2020 draft pick, 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. His stat line is solid: a completion percentage of 68, 14,083 passing yards with 97 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 98.6.
The biggest concern with Burrow seems to be his history of injuries, both at the college level as well as the NFL. He has suffered a hand/wrist break, rib fracture, and a serious injury that included an ACL tear grade 3, MCL tear grade 3, PLC tear grade 3 and a meniscus tear. The last in 2023 was a torn wrist ligament in his right wrist that required surgery, missing the remainder of the season. While there is little doubt in Burrow’s ability to be an elite quarterback, he must find a way to stay on the field.
Drafting and paying a quarterback could be one of the most difficult jobs for a general manager. The NFL is littered with stories about booms and busts when it comes to choosing the next leader of your team. In this case, Herbert has proven to be a solid pick by the Chargers and, by all accounts, on track to become an elite quarterback. Of course, Ducks’ fans already know that.