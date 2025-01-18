Oregon Ducks Basketball Loses To Purdue Boilermakers, Offense Struggles
The Oregon Ducks hosted the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. It was a top-25 matchup in the Big Ten with the Ducks ranked No. 13 and the Boilermakers ranked No. 17 in the country. Purdue came into Matthew Knight Arena red hot, winning their previous six games. The Ducks were fresh off a perfect 2-0 road trip, beating Ohio State and Penn State.
In a low scoring game, Purdue was able to pull out a 65-58 win over the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks Offense Struggles in Loss
The Oregon Ducks' offensive struggles were the main culprit in their 65-58 home loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. Oregon was unable to get in a rhythm all game long and it resulted in them having their lowest point total of the season. The Ducks shot 36 percent from the field and had 16 turnovers.
What makes this loss so frustrating for Oregon is that they held Purdue to 33.9 percent shooting from the field and still lost on their home court. The Ducks were not able to keep the Boilermakers off the glass and allowed 12 offensive rebounds.
It was a back and forth affair in the first half, with Oregon taking a 31-30 lead into the break. Dana Altman spoke at halftime about what his team needed to clean up in the second,
“Second chance points hurt us,” Altman said. “Going to have to get on the boards and get the ball to Nate (Bittle) inside.”
The Ducks came right out of the break and gave the ball to Bittle on the first play for a layup to take a 33-30 lead. Then, the drought happened. Oregon didn’t score a single point for eight minutes and Purdue took a 41-33 lead with 11:50 remaining in the game.
Bittle and Shelstad Late Scoring Run Not Enough
Oregon ended their eight minute scoring drought with a pair of triples from guards Jadrian Tracey and Jackson Shelstad to cut the Boilermakers lead to 42-41 with nine minutes to go. Purdue continued to grind out possessions down the stretch and got their lead up to 59-48 with under two minutes left in the game.
Ducks center Nate Bittle hit back to back threes and Shelstad dropped two free throws to give the Ducks a chance in the final minute down just 60-56. The game essentially ended when Shelstad took a deep three trying to cut the 61-56 Purdue lead to two, but missed and Purdue gained possession. The Boilermakers knocked down their free throws and sealed up the 65-58 win.
Bittle and Shelstad combined for 33 points while the rest of the Ducks team scored 25 points total. The Boilermakers were led by Trey Kaufman-Renn's 23 points and 11 rebounds and Braden Smith's 15 points and seven assists.
The Ducks fall to 4-3 in Big Ten conference play and 15-3 overall. All three of Oregon’s losses have been at home to Big Ten opponents. Purdue on the other hand improved to 7-1 in Big ten conference play and 15-4 overall.
