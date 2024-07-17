Why 5-Star DJ Pickett Didn't Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers
The nation's No. 1 cornerback prospect, DJ Pickett did not commit to the Oregon Ducks football program over the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers.
Live on Instagram, Pickett picked the Tigers, putting a brief pause on surging Oregon coach Dan Lanning's already-elite 2025 recruiting class farther up the team rankings. Pickett would have been Oregon's second 5-star recruit in the 2025 class after wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon's highest-rated recruit ever.
"All of the schools (hats) on this table are good schools," Pickett during his announcement on Instagram. "They all make me feel comfortable. I see myself there. They just have the resources that I like."
Ultimately, Pickett chose the Tigers.
"If you a DB and (secondary )coach Corey Raymond's at LSU, I feel that's the place to be at," Pickett said.
Pickett stands out from other prospects, literally. The Zephyrhills (Fla.) product is is 6-foot-4 with a massive 6-foot-8 wingspan. One of the tallest defensive backs in recent high school recruiting classes, NFL scouts have already taken notice.
He is the nation's No. 1 cornerback prospect and No. 3 overall prospect, in On3's rankings.
This summer Pickett was asked, who is the team everyone is sleeping on in his recruitment?
"Oregon," Pickett said to On3. "The people around the building are good people. The resources that they have for me to be successful on and off the field. My family loves it."
Pickett said that distance is not a factor in his decision.
Leading up to his announcement, Pickett had Miami and coach Mario Cristobal at the top of his list for months. The Florida-native has family ties to the area and his cousin Booker Pickett, Jr. is already enrolled at the University of Miami.
Oregon's 2025 recrutiting class has skyrocketed to No. 4 in the country. After commits from Moore and Brew, the Ducks trail only the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogsin national class rankings.
In 2023, Pickett played wide receiver and defensive back, totaling 52 receptions for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while totaling 31 tackles and an interception on defense.
Pickett also competes in track and field. The combination of Pickett's frame and speed make him a unique college (and professional) prospect.
Professional football is in Pickett's blood. Pickett's uncle Ryan Pickett played at Ohio State from 1998-2000 and was a first round NFL Draft pick in 2001 by the St. Louis Rams. Ryan Pickett won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers.
Oregon, Miami and LSU are all major players when it comes to NIL. The Ducks relationship with Nike's Phil Knight has recently been in the news after reports say Knight is offering "unlimited NIL" to Oregon. The Ducks' do have two of the top NIL-earners in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Evan Stewart. However, the Ducks' success in recruiting and transfer portal runs deeper than just NIL.
Oregon's conference realignment to the Big Ten conference means the Ducks will play against the top talent in the country vs. teams like the reigning-National Champion Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Recruits and transfer athletes want to play against the best to prove they are the best.
"(DJ) wants to play in big games - meaningful, big games," said Pickett's father to On3. "We are talking National Championship games. Even every day games, he wants them to be meaningful. He wants to guard the best players - He wants to guard the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the NFL Draft. He wants a college atmosphere and he wants to get on the football field."
The Ducks' also have proven success with helping athletes reach their NFL goals. Oregon had a program-high eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, will Oregon land another defensive back prospect in 5-star safety Trey McNutt? McNutt announces his commitment on Friday, July 19.
