Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball Reveals Glitzy Pac-12 Champion Ring
The Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball team shocked the basketball world by winning their final 2024 Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Ducks won three straight games to earn the title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament behind incredible play of N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard.
Now the Ducks have the bling to prove it.
The tournament victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in the championship round secured the Ducks’ sixth Pac-12 Tournament championship and first since 2019. With much thanks to seniors Dante and Couisnard, Oregon made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
“It hurts that we’re not going to have a Pac-12,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We won the first one here in 2013 when it moved to Vegas and we’re winning the last one here in Vegas. Vegas has been really good to us. We’re going to miss that. ... I’m really going to miss the Pac-12.”
A lot of change is on the horizon for the Ducks basketball team, who will retool after both Dante and Couisnard take their talents to the NBA.
As the Ducks begin their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference, Oregon unveiled its new court at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
Branching from the original Tinker Hatfield design, the new surface has more prominent 'O' logo at center court. A reimagining of the tree design continues to remind opponents they're playing "Deep in The Woods" when they come to Eugene.
Notice the Big Ten logo below the free throw line. Also, more than 270 photos of trees from the beautiful area were used in the design.
Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks know their opponents for Oregon’s 2024-25 season.
Oregon plays the west coast Big Ten institutions twice: playing UCLA, USC, and Washington both home and away next season.
Oregon’s home-only opponents are Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Rutgers. The Ducks’ road-only opponents are Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State.
Another highlight of the Ducks offseason is point guard Jackson Shelstad. In a dominant performance, Shelstad scored an impressive 71 points, leading his team to a season-opening victory at the Portland Pro-Am.