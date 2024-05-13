Oregon Football's Bo Nix Reveals Budding Relationship With Denver Coach Sean Payton
Former Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos' first-round draft pick, is taking a day-by-day approach to navigating the team's rookie minicamp.
"It's a day-to-day process," Nix said. "You have to go from one meeting to a practice to a walkthrough. You have to take them one at a time, just learn as much as you can and not make the same mistake twice."
Nix is learning from Broncos coach Sean Payton, who has much knowledge and experience to share, with a proven track record of producing dynamic results with various quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees during his time while coaching the New Orleans Saints.
"He's been awesome," Nix said. "He's been teaching me so much already. He's got a lot of knowledge, and he's built a pedigree of when he talks, you listen. That is what I am excited [about]. To continue learning from him more and more each day as we go through practice and walkthroughs. You just can't learn enough from him."
As Nix works to digest the playbook and execute plays on the field, he's relying on his coaches to help him break it down. The reps he gets in rookie minicamp are his initial opportunities to put what he's studied into practice, familiarizing him with the nuances of the offense.
"It's all about studying and taking one play at a time," Nix explained. "Master it and make sure you know the fundamentals and technique of that play and what the play-caller's intent is. Essentially, they just want to see you got out and execute it. It's my job as a quarterback to get the plays started and get the ball where it's supposed to be. A lot of that is completing passes and run-game operation.
"It can be a lot but I feel like I'm being taught really well by the coaches," Nix explained. "They're doing a really good job of narrowing everything down and making it simple so I can just get up there, process and play really fast."
Beyond just learning the Broncos' offense, Nix recognizes the importance of leadership and building relationships with his new teammates. Not only does having this familiarity help in the long run, but the connection players establish entering the NFL tends to last many years.
"Just be myself," Nix said. "You're not going to be able to do it all at once. It's going to [be] day-by-day. The most important thing is being a great teammate and learning my new teammates. Being around them and forming great relationships with them. They just want to see guys who can go out there and play hard for each other. That's what most leaders are able to do."
The rookie quarterback is thrilled to be in Denver and is embracing the pressure that comes with wearing a Broncos jersey.
"I'm super excited," Nix said. "I've only been here for a couple of days and can't wait to get out and about and go see everything. I'm super excited to be here. The city is incredible. I can't believe I get to wear a Broncos jersey and go out there and do what so many greats have done before me. I don't take that lightly and I'm not going to take it for granted. Pressure gives you opportunities. The more pressure and responsibility you have, the more you have to go out there and consistently earn it."
With his poise, patience, and pinpoint passing, Nix is already making a positive impression on his coaches and teammates. As he continues to learn and grow, he's eager to prove himself and contribute to the team's success.
