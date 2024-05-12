Oregon Football's Troy Franklin Reveals Goals In Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp
EUGENE - As rookie minicamp kicks off for Oregon football products around the National Football League, former Oregon Duck and now Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin was available to the media on Saturday for a brief interview. Franklin discussed his goals for the offseason, reuniting with his college quarterback, Bo Nix, adapting to the Denver Broncos offense, and more.
On his approach to the offseason and his impressions of the NFL so far:
“It went pretty good, day two out there,” said Franklin. “My whole goal is just to go out there, make sure I’m doing everything right and just get one percent better every day.”
Taking this kind of approach should help Franklin after his three seasons at Oregon, where he amassed 2,483 receiving yards along with 25 touchdowns.
On adapting to the NFL alongside former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix:
“It’s pretty cool, you know? Certain things are already there … Definitely a good feeling but I’m excited to work with all of the quarterbacks.”
While the obvious focus from media and fans has been on Franklin and Nix being on the same college and NFL teams, Franklin appears to also be making sure to get reps in with the Broncos’ entire quarterback rotation.
On learning Denver’s offense from Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton:
“I feel like it’s like going to any other place. Just trying to figure your way around everywhere and figure the facility out. It’s pretty cool though, just taking everything in.”
Many rookies cite the daily operations of an NFL team as one of the biggest adjustments they have to make entering the pros and it seems Franklin is well on his way to doing just that.
On his role so far in camp, including returning kicks and punts:
“It’s something new. I definitely think it’ll give a couple of people on our team some more opportunity to go out there and get it right.”
While Franklin understandably doesn’t sound too excited about the prospect of returning kicks for the first time, this could represent an opportunity for him to demonstrate his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands.
On what he hopes to show Denver’s coaching staff in his first days and weeks in the NFL:
“Just that I’m dependable, you know? Somebody that can go out there and do what I need to do for them. Just being a team player.”
Some were critical of Franklin’s passion for football in the pre-draft process but it seems he’s taking the right attitude in adjusting to a new situation and contributing to his team in any way possible.